I published the senior superlatives from Stone Memorial High School two weeks ago after their student elections and, as promised, I was able to obtain the newly minted Cumberland County High School superlative seniors’ names … with the help of Jane Way, the iconic CCHS office manager.
Congratulations are in order to the following Jet seniors:
Mr. and Miss CCHS — Jeremiah Forte and Abigail Hulling
Mr. and Miss Best Dressed — Kanon Bennett and Ronnie La Course
Mr. and Miss Most Unique — Jonah Holt and Haley Stone
Mr. and Miss Most School Spirit — Daniel Wyatt Fairman and Briley Davis
Mr. and Miss Worse Case of Senioritis — Mica Badger and Elizabeth Hester
Mr. and Miss Most Opinionated — Carson Marsh and Lillian Wheeler
Mr. and Miss Best All-Around — Steven Hodge and Trisha Wilson
Mr. and Miss Most Athletic — Jonathan Wilson and Madison Buffkin
Mr. and Miss Most Likely to be TikTok Famous — Zachary Miller and Courtney Watson
Mr. and Miss Best Musician — Jason Wicker and Mackenzie DeMarcus
Mr. and Miss Most Likely to Save the Day — Issac Qualls and Amanda Carroll
* * *
Well, Halloween is over. Time has been changed. America has voted. May we now begin celebrating the holidays?
I realize the holidays will probably look different this year … but if we have ever needed good food, family, friends, the smells, lights and sounds of the season, I have to believe it is this year.
As of this writing, Thanksgiving is only 20 days away, and another 49 until Christmas Day. But, it is the New Year a lot of people are looking forward to this year with the hope that the craziness of 2020 will be left behind.
We can’t speak about the holidays without talking about and thanking our veterans! Veterans Day is Wednesday, and this means county, city, state, federal offices and banks will be shuttered in honor of the military personnel who have fought to maintain our freedoms.
* * *
Around town this weekend: Friday night has the Stone Memorial High School Panthers traveling to Tullahoma to take on the undefeated Wildcats in the first round of the Class 4-A TSSAA State Championship Tournament.
The Panthers finished the regular season with a 4-6 record. If you can’t make it to the game, you can listen to live play by play action with Vince Brown and Shane Wyatt on Mix 99.3. First kick is at 7 p.m.
You can ride a dinosaur and help Christmas on the Mountain Saturday. Free dino rides for kids 6 and up will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Event-goers are encouraged to bring a toy for the Christmas drive.
