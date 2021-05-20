I typically require my Roane State Introduction to Psychology students to do a research paper as their final examination. They select a topic from a myriad list I hand out and do their due diligence in researching and then composing a five- to seven-page paper. This semester, since classes were online due to the pandemic, I decided to assign a different final. I asked each student to write a paper on how COVID-19 has affected them financially, emotionally, physically, academically or with employment. Let me preface this by saying I didn’t finish the 25 essays without a few tears, a knot in my throat and an even more clarifying sense of the struggles many, many people have been through during these 15 months or so.
My students wrote about losing family members; being isolated from friends; not being able to go to proms, senior trips or walk graduation last year; some lost jobs while others were forced to deal with online schooling with limited or no internet access. A shocking amount of students had the virus themselves while others were working as nurses and certified nurse assistants among the really sick patients and fearful of contracting and spreading the virus.
A novel few wrote about how the pandemic had brought their families closer as they were forced to spend more time together. Another wrote about not being able to see a grandparent, suffering from Alzheimer’s, in a nursing home who couldn’t understand why the family quit coming to visit.
Academically it was difficult for a lot of students. Some said they preferred face-to-face encounters with their professors. Others said it was tough adapting to a Zoom or online classes.
Anxiety was prevalent among the students. One student was so anxious about catching the virus and taking it home to an elderly relative she quit going to class before schools were even closed. Another wrote about how she was working on her social skills when the pandemic hit and since she was unable to put herself in social situations, felt like she regressed. Most heart breaking, a student wrote about a friend whose anxiety and depression became so bad during the lock downs, he died by suicide.
The financial toll was incredible. Two young mothers wrote about the Cumberland County School lunch program and how it ultimately kept their children fed and their family finances in check as the food services provided lunches and snacks for their children when schools were shut down due to the virus. Others wrote about job losses or a reduction in hours as businesses were no longer open or in service.
One student wrote about working for one of the parcel delivery services and how busy the work was. It was, they indicated, busier than any Christmas season they had ever worked. The student also said interactions with customers were frequently unsettling as most were terrified to come in contact with them—often yelling through a door and advising them where to place the packages. Yet another student wrote about driving hundreds of miles to a family funeral only to be quarantined after a child became sick with the virus.
Dating became problematic. College students usually meet new people in their classes which often morph into romantic relationships (it has certainly happened in the classes I teach). One student said not being able to go to class forced him to join an online dating forum where he met his now girlfriend, which, in this case, turns out to be a bright spot amid the chaos.
Others told me they were tired of the masks, the news, the fear, the changes, the anxiety about it all. They talked about losing sleep, bad dreams, rising cell phone bills because they were at home alone and staying online for copious amounts of time. They were worrying each time they coughed or felt a little “off” that they had contracted the virus. They worried about grades, family, friends, money and whether life would ever really return to some semblance of normal.
The students weren’t the only ones who were thrown a curve ball — professors, too, had to transfer to online learning mid-semester. Many had never taught online before and were also learning as they went. By the time the second semester of the pandemic was in full swing, things were a little more familiar. However, most of my colleagues indicated they missed seeing the students in face to face settings.
All in all, however, they survived one of the most tumultuous times in recent history. Hopefully, we will never see a pandemic again. As vaccinations increase, and the number of new cases decrease, I hope by fall 2021, Roane State, other colleges and universities, as well as high schools and elementary schools, are open and thriving at a pre-pandemic level and beyond!
***
Graduation ceremonies wrap up here in Cumberland County tonight, Friday, May 20, for our three high school classes of 2021. Phoenix School kicked off commencement exercises earlier this week with Wednesday night ceremonies; Cumberland County High School students graduated Thursday night; and tonight, Stone Memorial’s senior class will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Graduation exercises also mean Memorial Day weekend (the unofficial start to summer) is just around the corner. Next Friday, March 27, starts the beginning of the much anticipated holiday weekend. Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. It is the day Americans pay homage to those who died in military service.
If you are driving, boating, flying, motorcycling, swimming, skiing, wake boarding, tubing, grilling, camping, or anything else Memorial Day weekend, remember to exercise caution. Please travel safely on the roadways and waterways and have a safe, happy, long weekend next weekend.
***
Lastly, you will see some classic cars downtown this weekend. The Crossville Cruise-In will be held from noon until 4 p.m. on Main Street, tomorrow, Saturday, May 22. At press time, the weather looks to be hot and dry for this outdoor event.
