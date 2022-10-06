Halloween is just 24 days away!
After the candy smorgasbord and creative costumes, here come the Thanksgiving food buffets and the frenetic Christmas holidays with all the shopping, parties, tree decorating, present wrapping, and food eating one can tolerate.
It is difficult to believe that these major holidays, followed closely by the New Year, are almost upon us once again. I mean, Hallmarks’ Christmas movie marathons begin the third week of October or just 14 days away! They start, if I remember correctly, on Oct. 21.
Are you a Halloween fan? Growing up, I wasn’t very keen on Halloween. I wasn’t really into dressing up and opening the door to give out candy brought on another level of uneasiness.
I mean, I read Nancy Drew books. I know what can happen when you open the door to strangers, right?
Actually, I don’t think Halloween was quite as big a deal then as it is today. When I was younger, we dressed up, went to people’s houses we knew, collected some candy, and went home and watched as our parents, in the interest of “checking our candy,” quickly devour their favorites before deeming it all safe for consumption.
Oh, we probably had a little something at school to celebrate it and watched “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at home right before the big trick or treat night arrived ... that was about it.
I vaguely remember once going to a band and choir party dressed as Cat Woman at Cumberland County High School. Otherwise, it was always what I consider, at least for me, a rather low-key holiday complete with our requisite flammable costumes.
Now, fast-forward to 2022. Halloween has become a huge celebration in the past decade with expenditures for candy, costumes, pumpkins, and other decorations reaching scary heights.
One report I read indicated that Americans spent more than $10 billion on Halloween in 2021. That is up from $6.9 billion in 2013! Also, for the first time, the average family spending on Halloween jumped up into the three-digit figures, to just shy of $150.
Another thing that is gaining in popularity around Halloween is the haunted venues. Students and young adults are flocking to haunted farms, mazes, houses, woods and other sites in hopes of being frightened or scared silly.
Speaking of being scared, the legend of the Big Foot continues with the annual Big Foot Festival stomping onto the fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 15. This year’s features include Jeff and Willie from “Mountain Monsters,” Thomas Shay and Charlie Raymond of the Big Foot Research Group of Kentucky, and Ben Hansen. He is from the investigation series “Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files.”
The Bigfoot Festival will also feature a Big Foot Calling Contest; more than 100 vendors with food, crafts and merchandise; food trucks; live music from the Obed River Band and Kaleb Garret; a scavenger hunt; and a Kid Zone from Kids on the Rise.
Proceeds from the festival, which attracted 8,000 people during its premiere year 2021, will benefit Creative Compassion.
The brain child of local meteorologist Mark Baldwin, the Big Foot Festival will also include a 5K Glow Run on Friday, Oct. 14, with runners competing on festival grounds. Awards will be handed out by Michael England, a Cumberland County High School graduate, who competed in the Boston Marathon earlier this year. Proceeds from this run will benefit the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
A special VIP event will also be held at the historic Palace Theatre on Main St. This will include a meet-and-greet with the celebrity guests. Tickets for this are on sale now at eventbrite.com.
The festival roars to an open at 9 a.m. at 1398 Livingston Rd. Visit www.ucbigfoot.com if you want additional information or want to set up a vendor booth.
* * *
When schools close this afternoon, they will not reopen until Monday, Oct. 17.
Students, teachers, and other school system employees will celebrate Fall Break 2022 with a full week out of the classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.