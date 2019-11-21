It is beginning to look a lot like … Thanksgiving! Grocery stores are crowded; traffic is building; turkeys are thawing; and stomachs are growling in anticipation of the best eating day of the year! Thanksgiving is now just six days away!
Thanksgiving is a lovely holiday. It has always been one of my very favorites. It kicks off the holiday season — there is the Macy’s Day Parade (and who doesn’t love a parade?) — and is a time to celebrate family, friends and delicious food! It is also a way of pausing to say thanks and take a deep breath before the frenetic holiday season begins. Thanksgiving is later this year than last, meaning there are only about 27 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, a full seven day shorter than last year.
It is also one of the busiest, if not the busiest, travel weeks of the year. Holiday travel for Thanksgiving doesn’t officially begin until next Wednesday, but a host of travelers begin taking to the skies and highways this weekend with planes and cars doubling, tripling and even quadrupling by next Wednesday.
AAA says the busiest travel days are Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. If you are traveling by car, remember to allow extra time to account for the heavy traffic; wear your safety belts; observe speed limits; watch out for other motorists; and do not succumb to distracted or impaired driving. If you are flying over the holiday, you may want to arrive even earlier at the airport so you can get through TSA checks in time for your flight.
Here are a few fun facts about the Thanksgiving holiday:
1. The original Thanksgiving may not have included turkey when the Native Americans and English Colonists sat down to dinner.
2. Thanksgiving was originally celebrated on the third Thursday of November.
3. Canada also celebrates Thanksgiving but on the second Monday of October.
4. More than 46 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving.
5. If you eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal, you are probably consuming 229 grams of fat!
6. Only male turkeys gobble!
7. The Butterball Turkey Line answers more than 100,000 calls each holiday.
8. Most Americans prefer Thanksgiving leftovers to the actual meals.
9. The first Thanksgiving lasted for three days!
10. Sarah J. Hale, author of “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” is also responsible for pushing President Abraham Lincoln to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday.
11. Plymouth, MA, looks just like it did in the 17th century with an English Village and a Wampanoag settlement. You can even have a Thanksgiving meal there in the old original setting.
12. One of the highest pizza day sales in the United States occurs the day after Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving weekend isn’t just about food, football and movies. It also includes Black Friday, the largest shopping day of the year, and Small Business Saturday. This is when residents across the country are encouraged to shop locally and at their small business shops.
If you or someone you know is in need of a good, warm Thanksgiving meal, the Linary Church of Christ wants to know about it. The annual Thanksgiving meals prepared by church members will be delivered Wednesday evening (Thanksgiving Eve) If you want to be included, call the church office at 931-484-5961 no later than Monday, Nov. 25.
