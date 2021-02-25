As graduation looms for the county’s Class of 2021, this might be a perfect time to write about our local Roane State campus.
I understand community college isn’t for everyone. Some students prefer the university experience from day one. I get it. I went straight to a university myself.
However, community college does have its benefits. It is good choice financially, as students are fulfilling general education requirements; it gives students an opportunity to learn how to work with professors; and it affords them space to master time management balancing school, work, relationships and other interests.
Once their two years are completed, they can then transfer to the university of their choice for the on-campus college experience.
Another great thing about the community college system: students can earn a two-year degree, something most universities do not offer. This is paramount, if something changes in their life, and circumstances force them to leave school or they choose to do so based on myriad reasons.
So, rather than having three years of college, they will have a two-year degree allowing them to check the “I have a degree box” on applications.
Roane State, and other junior colleges, also offer career degrees such as licensed practical nursing, which allows for less monetary and time investments.
I have been employed as an adjunct professor at Roane State for 15 years. I teach one or two evening classes (currently online) at the Cumberland County Campus in the Behavioral Sciences Department.
I love teaching the students, a lot of whom I have had previously in Cumberland County Schools, in our TAD Center’s school-based program.
Teaching at RSCC has given me an opportunity to interact with college freshman and sophomores before they either enter the work force or move on to a university setting after earning their associates degrees.
I recall standing in the cafeteria at Cumberland County High School, all those years ago, prepping for our annual Mock DUI/Prom Promise Event when I received a call from Muffin Liskovec, then the local campus director.
Muffin asked whether I would be interested in filling in “for a semester” for an adjunct professor who was taking a semester off. That “semester” has lasted for almost 16 years and has been one of my greatest joys.
I preface all of this by saying; RSCC has earned a very distinguished award — an award that only three other community colleges in the country have earned.
The staff, faculty, and administration learned of this prestigious honor via Chris Whaley, RSCC president and my former dean. Here’s an excerpt of the letter Dr. Whaley sent to us:
“I have the great honor of letting you all know that Roane State has been named a Leader College of Distinction by Achieving the Dream (ATD). The announcement was made during the ATD virtual conference.
To make the designation even more special, RSCC is one of only four honorees this year to be named a Leader College of Distinction (LCOD). Our friends at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Wisconsin (Leah Meyer Austin Award winner), Sinclair Community College in Ohio and Odessa College in Texas are also recipients of the LCOD title. That’s some pretty amazing company.
“RSCC was chosen, in part, because of our substantive increases in student persistence, credit completion and completion of a credential within four years of initial enrollment. We also narrowed equity gaps for low-income students receiving Pell Grants, part-time students and between male and female students.”
If you are a graduating senior, or a non-traditional student who desires to return to school, Roane State here in Cumberland County is a great place to begin. We are fortunate to have our own satellite campus on Cook Rd., where a large variety of classes are typically offered either in person or online. The classes may be at no or low cost, thanks to state-funded educational programs.
You can check out Roane State’s curriculum at www.roanestate.edu.
Local high school basketball action continues this weekend with postseason play.
First of all, congratulations to all of the Cumberland County High and Stone Memorial basketball squads for qualifying for state regional play.
Both the Lady Jets and Lady Panthers won their respective district tournament championships this past week. The Lady Jets defeated Sequatchie County, and the Lady Panthers were able to knock off Cookeville to become district champs.
Both teams will be hosting first round regional games on Friday evening as they look to advance to regional semifinal games.
The Jets finished as District 7AA runners-up. They will also host a region contest on Saturday night. The Panthers will enter region play Saturday on the road, traveling to East Hamilton.
Good luck to each of these teams!
