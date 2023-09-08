Michael and I ate dinner. We settled into our seats. He is sitting in the recliner, and I am on the couch. He turns the channel over to ESPN so we can watch the beginning night of SEC football: Florida and Utah. We had waited all day, and a portion of the evening, to watch this game.
The announcers are speaking and then suddenly — the television goes blank. Black. Nothing. We assume it is a technical difficulty and wait for the channel to come back on so we can watch the game. But minutes later — nothing. Nada.Still blank.
I texted a friend and asked if her ESPN was working. The answer was nope. Two of my siblings are out. My cousin texts and asks if our ESPN is functioning.
Finally, my friend who is a CEO in the telecom business in another state texts back and says, “It is not technical difficulties after all … it is contract negotiations between our cable provider and Disney, the owner of ESPN.”
Disney wants to charge our cable provider more to access their products. I understand contract issues. Unfortunately, their blackout was very untimely for those of us hoping to see a live football game featuring an SEC team.
Eventually, a message appears, and then stays on the screen, indicating what my friend had already told us. There is not going to be any coverage of this game on this cable provider.
So, after negotiations failed, the consumers — or “hostages” as I like to call us — were the ones who suffered, and we lost ESPN right at the beginning of college football season. I have a tough time believing that the pre-game blackout was not calculated. I mean, really? You must think the ESPN owners knew college football fans were going to pick up their phones and call, text, or email their service provider and express their discontent, or in some cases, outright outrage, at a decision that led to blank screens just before kickoff of college football season — a time a lot of folks have waited for months to arrive.
Michael immediately starts searching for University of Tennessee’s game at Nissan Stadium to see if it is being carried by Disney via ESPN. It was not. The game was scheduled to be broadcast by ABC, ironically also owned by Disney.
I do not understand all the inner workings of the telecom business, but my friend assured me our area of the country would not be affected, and it was not. We were able to watch our Vols play Virgina in Nashville without any interruption of service and bring home a huge win while breaking the attendance records at the stadium.
As of today, still no ESPN on our cable provider.
This is a heart-breaker for us as we love not only college football, but College Game Day. We turn Game Day on each Saturday morning during football season. This past Saturday was the first time in years we were unable to view it.
Hopefully, they will be able to resolve this issue and we will not have to look at doing something different in order to watch ESPN this fall. Until then, I am just thankful we can attend the Vols’ home games and our friends have ESPN on their cable provider for the away games.
***
Speaking of football, it is Homecoming Week at Cumberland County High School. All week long students have had a host of activities including themed dress up days, a reception honoring CCHS Hall of Famer John Saylors; and the annual parade.
High school football continues tonight with both Cumberland County teams in action. The Jets get to host their first home game of the season with a visit from Pickett County.
The game will also serve as Homecoming for the Jets and caps off this week of fun festivities for the faculty and staff. The Jets will also be at home next Friday night against Macon County.
The Stone Memorial Panthers are on the road in Sparta this evening to take on the Warriors in a huge regional contest. On the slate for the Panthers next Friday night, Sept. 15: a home date with Meigs County.
***
Mark your calendars for the 16th annual Habitat for Humanity “Lunch on the Lawn.” It will be held next Friday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn. You can purchase a decorative bowl and fill it with your lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.