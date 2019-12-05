It is officially the Christmas season! Crossville and Cumberland County are in full holiday mode: the City of Crossville has installed its Christmas lights on Main St.; we had a little snow earlier this week; and holiday shoppers are out in full force with only 18 days left until Christmas Day!
I have compiled a list of events happening all over the county during this festive month. Please keep in mind, it is December, and inclement weather could force organizers to either postpone or cancel some events.
I will begin with a couple of activities scheduled for this weekend that should be okay weather-wise. They include the final 2019 installment of Friday at the Crossroads. Tonight’s theme is “Winter Wonderland” and will feature shopping, food vendors, entertainment and more. It is slated to begin at 4 and lasts until 8 p.m. on Main St. This event is sponsored by Crossville’s Noon Rotary Club and Downtown Crossville Inc.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church on Hwy. 70 will be the site of free photos with Santa Claus tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 7. You may take your child between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a photo with Santa and a gift bag. If you need more information, call the church office at 931-484-3461.
Also, today and tomorrow are the annual Coats for the Cold giveaway. This event is sponsored by Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Family Resource Center. Coats are given to those in need of warm outerwear between 4 and 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at TCAT on Miller Ave. If you need additional information, please call TCAT at 931-484-7502.
The Cumberland County Community Chorus will resume a series of musical performances this weekend at Fairfield Glade’s Community Church. The concert is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday at the church on 521 Snead Dr. Then Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., the CCCC will perform at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church on 231 Westchester Dr. The featured artist will be Annetta Deck. The CCCC will also perform Monday, Dec. 9, at Crossville First United Methodist Church on Braun St. at 6 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 16, at noon at the Art Circle Public Library.
“Come Let Us Adore,” a Christmas experience, will be presented by Faith Bible Fellowship at 10 a.m. this Sunday at 10 a.m. The music video and narration presentation will be held at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center. If you want more information, call 931-707-0347.
You can help out the Fairfield Glade Dog Park by visiting the Village Green Mall on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Proceeds from this holiday bake sale will go towards the dog park.
Stone Memorial High School will be the venue for the Cumberland County Community Band’s holiday concert. It will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. It is sponsored by Ted and Diane Dupry.
A Christmas cantata called “Once Upon A Christmas Night” will be performed by the Christ Lutheran Chancel Choir on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. This event is free and will be held at the church on 481 Snead Dr.
The weekend of Dec. 13 and 14 will be incredibly busy with concerts, parades and meals with Santa all over town. The Stone Memorial High School Cheerleaders will host Spaghetti with Santa Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Stone Memorial School cafeteria. Tickets include dinner and a photo with Santa. All proceeds will go to the SMHS Cheer Squad and the National High School Cheerleading Championships.
Crossville actress Julie Ann Emery will appear in “Christmas on the Coast” this weekend on the UPTV Channel. Emery screened this movie here in Crossville. She plays Dru Cassadine, who authors romance stories but is having writer’s block. She leaves the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple for her hometown in South Carolina in an effort to get her creative juices flowing again.
Central Baptist Church will once again present its holiday musical extravaganza. This year it is titled “From Heaven’s Throne” and begins Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Additional performances will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. Central is located at the intersection of Main St. and Miller Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 14, is a big day! It is parade day in Crossville. Sponsored by the City of Crossville, the annual Christmas Parade will feature floats, bands, cheerleaders, cars, holiday lights and music, students, horses and much more. This year’s grand marshal is Tim French, and the theme is “There Is No Place Like Home.” Sue Baird of Crossville Inc. was the winner of the theme contest for 2019.
The Christmas Parade will get underway at 4:30 p.m. and will step off from Martin Elementary and Cumberland County High School campuses and wind its way up to and then down Main St. This event attracts thousands of viewers each year. If you have any questions, call parade organizer Mason Fox. He may be reached at the city park office at 931-456-6632.
You may want to take your kids to Breakfast with Santa on parade day. Crossville’s First United Methodist Church at 100 Braun St. will host two seatings for breakfast with the holiday icon. They are at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. It is a free pancake breakfast for students through sixth grade. It will include Christmas music, stories and Santa. Reservations are required by Dec. 11. Call the FUMC church office at 931-484-3537 to sign up.
Lucas and Friends will present their annual holiday variety show on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Palace Theatre, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be obtained by calling the Fair Park Senior Center office. All proceeds will benefit the Fair Park Senior Center.
Cumberland County Playhouse’s holiday musicals will run through the third weekend of December. “Elf” and “Winter Wonderettes” will run through Dec. 21 and 22, respectively. Check the box office at 931-484-5000 for showtimes and ticket prices.
You can see a live nativity scene beginning Saturday, Dec. 21, through Christmas Eve at the Lantana Road Baptist Church at the intersection of Lantana Rd. and Dunbar Rd. The live nativity opens each evening at 5 and lasts until 8 p.m.
This is my last column for 2019. So please let me take this time to wish you a merry Christmas and a happy 2020! Travel safely!
