A recent edition of the Chronicle contained an insert/magazine about Chattanooga. I was delighted to see this and actually received a couple of calls regarding it as my family and friends know we love Chattanooga. Published by the Chattanooga Tourism Department, this full color publication contains up to date information about Tennessee’s fourth largest city and one of our favorite places to stay/visit.
Chattanooga is often overlooked by those here in Crossville, primarily because it isn’t as easy for most Cumberland Countians to access. The numerous on/off ramps of Interstate 40 make traveling to and from Knoxville or Nashville much easier than driving to Chattanooga. But for us, and living out at Tansi, we can be in Downtown Chattanooga in about the same amount of time as it takes us to drive to East Knoxville.
It is a beautiful city, nestled near the water and among beautiful mountains. The views are spectacular from Walnut Street Bridge or driving over Chickamauga. If you are a sunset chaser, you will definitely want to catch one while visiting Chattanooga. They are spectacular with brilliant pops of color streaming from the skyline to the waterline.
I became infatuated with Chattanooga while living about 30 minutes north of the city many years ago. I think it is one of the state’s best kept secrets. Michael and I spend several days a year there, often meeting our Atlanta family for the weekend, since it is about halfway for all of us.
Whatever your interests are, there are tons of things to do in there including great places to eat, a minor league baseball team, an incline railroad, aquarium, art district, river boat, museum and the Tivoli Theater that brings Broadway shows and concert to its stage. Rock City, Look Out Mountain, Signal Mountain, and Ruby Falls are in very close proximity and the Chattanooga Zoo entertains thousands of animal lovers each year. If being outdoors is more your cup of tea, try out the rock climbing, hiking, camping, and if you are really brave, you can also jump out of an airplane.
Riverbend, a large music festival held on the waterfront of the Tennessee River, attracts thousands of people from all over the country each summer to hear some of the hottest solo artists and bands in the states. This year’s event begins June 3 and lasts through June 5.
One of my favorite things about “Chatt,” as the younger people refer to it, it is not so big that you feel lost or so small that you can’t feel anonymous if looking for a little get away.
If you are a foodie, Chattanooga is for you. The offerings run the gamut from American to Cuban to Portuguese to Thai and Korean at restaurants such as Embargo, Bela Lisboa, Alex Thai and Zaya Korean Steakhouse. A few of our favorite downtown area food sites are Public House, Alimentari, Old Gilman Grill, and for mouthwatering pizza, Community Pie.
Prefer to stay on the outskirts of the downtown area? There are lots of chain restaurants and hotels out near Hamilton Place Mall just off Interstate 75 including a new music themed hotel, Aloft. It literally sits in the parking lot of Hamilton Place.
It is also a perfect place to visit over the holidays with Halloween and Christmas themed events and activities such as ghost tours, lights at Rock City, holiday trail of lights, ice skating at the Chattanooga Choo Choo or visit with the animals while you view the thousands of lights at the Chattanooga Zoo or go earlier in the season and try out “Boo at the Zoo.”
But, hey, don’t take my word for it. Visit Chattanooga yourself. I think you will be glad you did!
Congratulations to some local students: Tyler Hall and Tim Bailey are the 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian at Cumberland County High School; Katie Adkisson and Jake Shada are the Stone Memorial High School Panthers 2022 Homecoming Basketball Queen and King; Kole Tores and Jorga Anderson were named as the 2022 CCHS Homecoming King and Queen. Martin Elementary Girls and Homesteads Elementary Boys teams are the winners of the Cumberland County Elementary School Basketball Tournament.
Regular season basketball action wraps up this weekend for both the Cumberland County High School Jets and the Stone Memorial Panthers. The Jets will wrap up their regular season play on the road at White County. The Panthers will host Livingston in Panther gym. First tip is at 6 p.m. for both girls’ games with boys action at 7:30 p.m. You can hear the Jets on Wow Country 102.5 and the Panthers on The Mix at 99.3. Post season action will begin next week.
