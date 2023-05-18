May is Mental Health Awareness Month in America, and although many people see mental health as something someone else suffers with, the truth is most of us have suffered with at least one mental health issue, or will, in our lifetimes.
Adjustment disorders, as coined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, is one of the most common reasons a person makes an appointment with a therapist or counselor. An adjustment disorder basically means you are having difficulty adjusting to a situation and it is causing you some increased or unmanageable stress. A person may receive an adjustment disorder diagnosis if they are having trouble navigating a move, new job, break up, marriage, new school situation, legal issues, financial problems, empty nest syndrome, etc.
The criteria for an adjustment disorder diagnosis includes major life stressors, symptoms, and impairment in the ability to function. The criteria, according to DSM-5-TR, “is having emotional or behavioral symptoms within the first three months of a specific stressor; experiencing more stress than would normally be expected and/or having stress that causes signification problems in your relationships, at work, or at school; and symptoms are not the result of another mental health disorder or part of normal grieving.”
There are six different types of adjustment disorders. They are with depressed mood, with anxiety, with mixed anxiety and depressed mood, with disturbance of conduct, with mixed disturbance of emotions and conduct and unspecified. Treatment adjustment disorders normally includes psychotherapy and occasionally medication.
Another one of the more common reasons people seek mental health assistance is for general anxiety or depression. The rate of anxiety disorders in the United States is now at about 27% of the population while depression is 4.7%. Both of those disorders saw huge increases during the days, weeks, and months following the global pandemic.
Although mental health has often been viewed with a stigma, numerous celebrities, such as my personal favorite, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, have come forward with their own personal struggles. Johnson, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs in at more 250 pounds, has no problem admitting he has struggled with at least two bouts of depression in his lifetime. Johnson also recounts his mother’s mental health battles while living in Nashville years ago. “Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston readily admits she has a therapist.
Reducing the stigma surrounding mental health makes it easier for people to admit they are struggling and need help. That is why it is so advantageous when people such as Johnson and Aniston come forward and talk about their situations.
Two positive things have happened recently that have really thrilled me in the mental health arena. One is our local Board of Education has been proactive in adding additional mental health workers to its staff. The BOE mental health department has grown from one to four in the past year and plans are to increase it even further in the future if funding allows. Secondly, the Federal Communications Commission gave its approval to the new 988 number for mental health crises within the last year. The new crisis line was developed to ease the burden of remembering longer numbers when in need of help. People with emergencies other than those related to mental health are still utilizing the 911 digits.
If you are having emotional problems or are suffering from an adjustment disorder, anxiety, or depression, or have any other mental health needs, it may be helpful for you to schedule a few sessions with a mental health provider. If you prefer telehealth, there are many area providers who offer telehealth sessions and there are also numerous online platforms designed specifically for mental health.
***
The Homesteads Artisan Festival starts today at 4950 Hwy. 127 S. The festival includes vendors, food trucks and music. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today and tomorrow, Saturday, May 20.
2023 graduation exercises will wrap up tonight on Stone Memorial High School’s field. Cumberland County High School’s commencement exercises were last night and Phoenix High School seniors received their diplomas on Wednesday night. The remainder of Cumberland County’s school students will be officially dismissed at 10 a.m. next Friday, May 26, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
