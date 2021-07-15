Growing up, one of my favorite things about summer was more time to read as school was out and I was homework free. My mom, or Aunt Nancy, would often take my siblings, my cousins and me to the library to check out books. The others were athletes and weren’t as excited about reading as I was. I can recall being frustrated with the book limit and asking either one of my siblings or my cousin to check out an extra book that I could read. Usually he/she obliged because they knew they were going to be outside playing whatever game they could rustle up with the neighborhood kids while I was inside, on the couch, reading.
As they say, old habits die hard. I read a lot and often but as was the case in my younger years, I tend to read even more in the summer. If you are looking for something to read before summer ends, may I suggest the books below?
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. I can’t say enough about this historical fiction piece. It is set in Texas during the great drought. Hannah follows a family through its journey from Texas to California and all of the perils, dangers and, sometimes, nice surprises they face along the way. It is several hundred pages and very difficult to put down. I suggest you start this book only when are caught up on everything else as it is a real page turner. Hannah also wrote one of my very favorite books ever, “The Nightingale,” which was set during World War II… a period in history I am obsessed with reading about.
2. “Revival Season” by Monica West. This book was recommended by a book club. It is the tale of a revival preacher who believes he has the gift of healing and leaves his home church every summer to travel around the south (Tennessee gets a shout out) and perform his miracles. The drama slowly unfolds in what I believe is this author’s debut novel.
3. “Dark Sky” by CJ Box. I love CJ Box. I discovered this author while traveling out west one summer. His books are mystery-thrillers set in the great outdoors. Box’s stories often mingle Mother Nature, wild animals and rugged terrain, with humans, crimes and park police. This book is no different. It finds a tech giant who wants to Instagram Live his western adventure. Things, as you have probably already guessed, go horribly wrong. If you happen to watch “Big Sky” on ABC, then you may already know that TV show is based on a series of books by Box. They are known as the highway books.
4. “Local Girl Missing” by Mary Kubica. Kubica’s books fall in the psychological thriller category, one of my very favorite genres. This one centers on a missing girl. It is a harrowing tale of abduction, false leads and suspects. This book even mentions nearby Cookeville, TN! I almost dropped the book when I read the sentence with our neighboring city’s name in it. No, the author didn’t go to Tennessee Tech, and she is from Ohio. So, I am not sure what her connection to this area is…but it was a pleasant surprise, one that I have now ruined for any of you who are reading this!
5. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox. This is one of my favorite books of the summer. It is written by a Lauren Fox, but, just to clarify, not local pediatrician Dr. Lauren Fox-Bergvin, who, I assume, is way too busy doctoring to write a novel. Anyway, this book is set near Stuttgart, Germany (where my father was stationed while in the United States Army) and is about a young girl and her family during — you guessed it — World War II, and their attempts to relocate to America. This story is so mesmerizing; you will have it read in almost one sitting.
6. “Tear Me Apart” by JT Ellison. Ellison is now one of my new go to mystery authors. Although her books are really good and often challenging to figure out, my main reason for reading Ellison is that she is from Nashville. It is really cool to read her books because she mentions a lot of schools, venues, eateries, roads, etc., that growing up so close to Music City, most of us have either visited or heard about.
I follow a lot of authors on social media. One thing I have ascertained is this: if you tweet them about their book… they respond. I have tweeted or sent an Instagram photo of book my selection to all of the above authors with the exception of Ellis (I hope to send her one soon) and every single one of them have responded. Authors, it seems, are very much in touch with their readers and enjoy the feedback.
You can find most of these books at the Art Circle Public Library, local retailers, at one of the big box stores or online. Here is hoping you have time to devour at least one book this summer!
Upcoming freshmen at both Stone Memorial High School and Cumberland County High School may register for fall 2021 on Tuesday, July 27. SMHS students can attend Black and Gold Rush in the gymnasium beginning at 2:15 p.m. Parents may check in at 4:45 p.m.
Cumberland County High School freshmen will begin participating in Blue Bash at 1:15 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Parents can begin their piece of the program by registering starting at 4:30.
Grace Independent Baptist Church is sponsoring a free community back to school supplies and clothing giveaway on Saturday, July 31, from noon or until supplies are depleted. The event will be held on the church property at 3310 Pomona Road.
If you like to play golf, you may want to sign up for United Fund’s Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament. It is slated for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Dorchester in Fairfield Glade. The 11th annual event is four person scramble and includes lunch. You may register online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org. UF of Cumberland County assists more than 30 not for profit agencies in Cumberland County including Scouts, the Avalon Center, TAD Center and Kids on the Rise.
