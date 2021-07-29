Summer has unofficially ended! Well, at least for Cumberland County teachers and school students. Local educators returned to work Thursday, July 29, with 2021 Convocation at Stone Memorial High School before dispersing to their respective schools. Students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 2, for a two-hour day, and return for their first full day of the 2021-’22 academic year on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
As always, in conjunction with schools across the state kicking off their fall terms, a tax free weekend on school clothing and supplies has been scheduled. It begins today, Friday, July 30, and ends at 11:59 Sunday night, Aug. 1.
This year, the state has established two more tax free events: one on food and one on gun safety equipment and gun safes. According to the state’s website, the food and prepared food sales holiday will begin at 12:01 on Friday, July 30, extend through Thursday, Aug. 5. The gun safety equipment and gun safes holiday started earlier this month and lasts until June 30, 2022.
The onset of the school year is also the precursor to several other events and activities. The
annual 127 Yard Sale, also known as the world’s longest as it runs from Michigan to Florida, kicks off next Thursday, Aug. 5, and runs through the weekend. The yard sale features a host of new and vintage items, cars, food items, and miscellaneous goods. If you are traveling around the area during the sale, please remember to watch for pedestrians, keep your speed slow, and be on the lookout for cars that stop quickly.
Mark your calendars for the next, ever popular, Friday at the Crossroads on Aug. 6. Sponsored by Downtown Crossville, Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary, this installment will include the annual YPA “Dash in the Dark” 5K. The race will start at 8 p.m. while Crossroads will begin at 4 p.m. and last until race time. This event features booths, food vendors, arts and crafts, and extended downtown business hours and sales. You can find additional details online at FridayCrossroads on Facebook and www.downtowncrossvilleinc.net.
High school football action for the Cumberland County Jets and the Stone Memorial Panthers is just about three weeks away. The Jets will play their first game of the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20, when they travel to Whitwell. The Panthers also open on Aug. 20, on the road, against East Ridge in Chattanooga. The Jets will host their first home game on Sept. 3, and the Panthers will be at home on Aug. 27, for their first home game. The two teams will play each other on Friday, Oct. 1, with the regular season ending on Oct. 29.
The Cumberland County Fair will return this year on Friday, Aug. 20. This year’s event will last until Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Cumberland County Community Complex. The 2021 event will feature music, food, rides, animal shows, and exhibits. Admission has been set at $5. Children under five years of age will be admitted with no charge.
Fair Pageant Director Frances Brooks says the fair pageants will be held at the Palace on Main Street. The dates of Aug. 20 and 21 have been set aside for the contests. If you are interested in competing (girls 5-20), call Frances at 931-248-1988, for additional information and registration.
It is also once again time for the annual United Fund Golf Tournament fundraiser at Dorchester Golf Course in Fairfield Glade. The four-man scramble is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21. Proceeds from this tournament benefit more than 30 local not-for-profits. Contact the United Fund office at 931-484-4082 or email hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.