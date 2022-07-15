One industry that was sorely damaged by the pandemic was the movie business. Theaters were closed, and movies weren’t being released. A lot of new movies were either going straight to a streaming service or premiere dates were being put off.
We are movie buffs. We enjoy the big screen, the quiet, cool theater and, of course, the popcorn. It is a mini escape for an other wise hectic schedule.
But, during the long months of the pandemic, we didn’t go to the theater. We were even a little slow to get started once things began reopening because, honestly, there just weren’t a lot of things of interest to me/us.
This has certainly changed over the past few weeks.
We have been to the movies more in the past month than we have since 2020. We watched “Top Gun,” “Jurassic World” and “Elvis.”
I am now anxiously awaiting “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It is based on a book I read a few years ago about a young girl who lives in the marsh and is accused of murder. The movie, slated to land in theaters on July 15, was produced by Reese Witherspoon, who enjoys turning books from her book club into movies.
All of the three movies we have seen lately have been really good. I loved “Top Gun,” greatly enjoyed “Jurassic World,” but “Elvis” was indescribable for me. I feel like all I have done lately is babble to anyone who will listen about this film and the young actor who embodies the King of Rock’n’Roll.
Elvis impersonators, as you are well aware, are a dime a dozen. They crop up everywhere. But this portrayal by 30-year-old actor Austin Butler is uncanny.
I remember seeing a photo of Butler when he was first selected to play the role, and I was disappointed. I didn’t see a resemblance to Elvis at all. However, within two minutes of watching him on screen I was sold. He was phenomenal. His walk, his voice, his mannerisms, his smile, his eyes, his hair are remarkably similar. So much so ... that Priscilla Presley says he does Elvis better than anyone ever has.
Butler was in character for two years during filming. I heard him say in interview that he couldn’t quit talking like Elvis days and weeks after he wrapped the movie. His friends and family would have to remind him to drop the “Elvis” voice.
I loved Elvis and think I am a fairly good critic when it comes to someone trying to depict him. This Butler kid nailed it. If he doesn’t earn an Oscar nod for this, I, for one, will be sorely disappointed.
Although myriad specials, documentaries, segments, etc., have centered on Elvis over the years, this one focuses more on the relationship between he and his long time manager, Col. Tom Parker.
I thought I knew everything about Elvis. I was very wrong.
There were details mentioned in this movie I had never heard about the late singer/actor and certainly lots was revealed about Parker, played by the tremendous talent of Tom Hanks.
You don’t have to like Elvis to enjoy this movie. It is worth the ticket price just to see Butler pay homage to him.
Elvis is currently running at Rocky Top 10 here in Crossville. There are multiple show times available.
* * *
The opening of the 2022-’23 school year is just a few weeks away and both Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High Schools have scheduled days for incoming freshman to meet and greet staff, faculty, and their peers.
Cumberland County High School’s annual “Blue Bash” is slated for Thursday, July 28, in the CCHS gymnasium. All upcoming ninth-graders will begin registration at 1:15 with activities slated from 2-7 p.m. Parents may register from 4:30-4:55 p.m.
The class of 2026 will also receive their academic schedules as well as tour the building and participate in a host of other activities.
Stone Memorial High School’s orientation for upcoming freshman is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, from 3-6 p.m. Student sign up begins at 2:15 in Panther Gymnasium. Parents may register starting at 4 p.m.
Participants will meet faculty, administration, tour the building, receive their academic schedules and participate in other activities during the three-hour event.
