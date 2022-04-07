April on the Plateau always means longer days, mercurial weather, and the annual spring proms.
Cumberland County’s three high school proms will get underway over the next couple of weeks. Prom season 2022 kicks off this weekend with Phoenix High School’s spring gala scheduled to commence at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Saturday, April 23, will find both Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School students celebrating their annual spring formals.
CCHS will celebrate at Homesteads 32 off of Pigeon Ridge Road here in Crossville, while the Panthers will host their party at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
All in all, several hundred high schoolers will be attending these events.
Proms always mean gorgeous dresses, hair and nail appointments, makeup, and tanning time for the girls, with tuxedo rentals, and newly washed and waxed vehicles for the guys.
Prom-goers often gather around town to have their photos made on the courthouse lawn, near the historic Palace Theatre, and/or out at the Cumberland Mountain State Park before or after eating their preprom dinners.
Although prom nights are always a big night for a lot of high school students, it is also one of the deadliest nationwide.
Law enforcement statistics indicate one-third of all alcohol-related traffic deaths among teens occur between April and June, which are considered the peak months of prom season.
Numerous organizations are partnering with the TAD Center to host Prom Promise events designed to ensure safe prom nights. This year will be the first time for the Mock DUI/Prom Promise events since before the pandemic.
The Mock DUI includes law enforcement, firefighters and emergency service workers who work along with drama students from the high schools to present an impaired driving crash scene.
This year the events will return to the Stone and CCHS campuses after a two-year hiatus. Stone Memorial’s Mock DUI event is slated for Tuesday, April 19, and CCHS on Thursday, April 21. Phoenix High School will have its own Prom Promise event today, Friday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m.
Students at all three high schools who sign a promise not to drive impaired on their respective prom nights will be entered into a drawing for a cash prize from the TAD Center to help defray prom costs.
Drawings will be held at each of the three high schools with one person at each school being named as a prize winner.
Remember, if you are out and about this Saturday night, or on the second prom night of the season, April 23, watch for beautifully dressed young students around town.
Also be extra careful while driving as lots of teenage motorists will be driving to and from their spring event.
* * *
Early voting starts Wednesday, April 13, for the May 3 primary election.
You may cast your early votes at the election commission office on 83 Northside Lane during regular business hours.
There are several contested races including the race for Cumberland County General Sessions Judge.
Early voting lasts through April 28.
