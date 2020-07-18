Someone asked me recently what I would like to be doing career wise if I wasn’t doing what I do. Although there are several other things I may have considered, I always thought I would be interested in working with big cats. I have always loved cats in general including the giant tigers and lions… and have always entertained the idea of working with them at a sanctuary, etc. I find them to be beautiful, magnificent creatures, and have always loved the white Bengal tigers specifically.
If I go to the zoo, I always enjoy the big cats most. I love the way they walk around; their big tails, their intense eyes, and how majestic they look when they are at rest. I always watch any National Geographic or Animal Planet show on television featuring lions and/or tigers and truly marvel at their physiques and prowess.
I was enamored with Siegfried and Roy, the big cat entertainers in Las Vegas, who not only worked with big cats but allowed them to live with them and sleep on their beds. I was never interested in actually living with a big cat, but I always thought it may be fun to be around them a lot.
Well, that is until we got our kitten. I wrote last time about our new addition: a beautiful, solid white kitten, with big blue eyes, that has managed to claw, and I do mean claw, his way into our hearts. After dealing with the bites and scratches inflicted by this pound-and-a-half kitten, I am pretty sure I wouldn’t have had the gusto to work with tigers or lions whose body weight tops 600 pounds and could have mauled me to death.
At one time the other night, Michael and I both were bleeding. Adler had playfully jumped and scratched the back of Michael’s legs as he was walking down the hall and then immediately came over to me and dug a claw into my hand, drawing blood also. Seconds later, he bounded off the chair and struck his head on the table drawing a drop of blood to his head (which, by the way, never slowed him down). Michael looks over at me and says, “We look like the emergency department at Cumberland Medical Center.”
We cleaned our wounds, and his, and proceeded with our night. I try to read, and he claws at the book; we get up, he chases us down the hall. We sit down, he climbs on our heads. He loves to play what I call “wide receiver.” I kick/throw one of his little toy balls across the room and he makes some amazing stops. He can elevate himself straight up into the air and knock it down or pounce on it before it continues rolling. He will do this as long as someone is willing to play with him.
Saturday we took him to the vet for his shots. Three things came out of that visit: one, he didn’t need vitamins because he looked so healthy; two, his head injury was a surface wound (as we had suspected); and three, he was as lethargic as he could be the rest of the day. He slept and cuddled. He didn’t bite or scratch or run around the room at warp speed. We were lulled into thinking life with Adler could be pretty calm after all. That is, until Sunday morning, when his lethargy from the shots had worn off and he was right back to normal kitten capers… which, of course, is really what we want even though he can be somewhat exhausting at times.
Oh, and after my last article, numerous people have asked me why we selected the name Adler. My background is in psychology. One of my favorite theorists is a physician/therapist by the name of Alfred Adler. He did a lot of work with inferiority complexes: something that Adler definitely does not have. I am pretty confident our fearless, white ball of fur thinks he is a tiger!
