I have been pondering lately the ability of the American manufacturers and individuals who have stepped up and mass produced hundreds of thousands of masks for us with such short notice during this pandemic. It is astounding to me how quickly, efficiently and creatively these facial coverings were developed and with such a variety of designs, themes and colors.
I have numerous masks. Some were given to me by our young friend who makes them; others I have purchased; a couple came from work. I have purple masks (my favorite color), University of Tennessee masks (my favorite college team), a “Fight the Stigma” mask for mental health, a Roane State mask (where I teach psychology), a Wizard of Oz mask (my favorite movie), as well as sequin masks, masks for Valentines’ Day, Christmas, fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving. I have pink, gray, blue, green and black masks, along with numerous others I have failed to mention. I even possess two lanyards given to me by a friend to which I can attach my mask and leave it hanging around my neck.
Brick and mortar stores and the internet are flooded with masks of every kind. If you want a specific mask, I will just about guarantee you it can be found. You can find a mask with your favorite football, baseball, basketball, hockey professional sport team; your favorite college team; your best liked animal; the color you prefer; one for your profession; etc.
The quick response, creativity and ingenuity involved in making masks has really been mind blowing to me. Think about it — this time last year masks were only being utilized by medical professionals, trick or treaters, or those who attempt to rob a bank. Who would have ever dreamt that masks would be such a prominent sight in our culture today? Particularly since the demand for them happened so quickly.
Even retailers who do not specialize in clothing sell masks. You can find them at the bookstores, grocery stores, online retailers and merchants of all kinds. Masks have morphed into stylish accessories for a lot of women. They wear masks to either co-ordinate or compliment their outfits. Rarely a day goes by without seeing a unique face covering of some sort or other.
As cute and stylish as some of them are, I can’t wait until we don’t have to utilize them anymore. I have noticed not only does it cause facial breakouts, my hearing isn’t as good. Well, OK, maybe it is because they muffle other people’s voices when they are speaking… but it is problematic while trying to listen!
***
Homesteads and South Cumberland elementary schools have released their eighth-grade superlatives for the 2020-’21 school year. These are awards voted on by students for students.
Mr. and Mrs. Homesteads are Lily Hinch and Bryson Whitmill; Sarah Wilson and Jayden Faalafua are Best All Around; Kendal Tollett and Blake Neely are Best Dressed; Sarah Pape and Cody Parker are Funniest; Audrey Kellum and Tyler Mutchler are Most School Spirited; Myka Garrett and Yari Carmona are Friendliest; Zoe Barnwell and Kamryn Melton are Most Famous; Laney Wiley and Konner Melton are Most Athletic; Emma Thompson and Blake Powers are Most Successful; Alyssa Camden and Aden Thompson are Most Academic; and Jade Stephens was named as Miss Band.
South Cumberland’s list includes Ryder Myers and Kortney Headrick as Mr. and Mrs. South; Most Likely to Succeed are Anderson Hassler and Camryn Cook; Most Athletic are Connor Hankins and Carlee Williams; Best All Around are Dylan Vanlandingham and Olivia Conner; Most School Spirited are Keithon Patterson and Kortney Schubert; Most Artistic are Spencer Webb and Allie Garrison; Most Talkative are Jaxon Houston and Madison Brewer; and Most Fashionable are Rylan Patterson and Mallaree Woodard.
Special thanks to Homesteads educators Gretchen Thurman and Patty Cooper and South Cumberland’s Whitney Keck Cole and Erica Vance for the information. Congratulations to all of the superlatives.
It is a double holiday, long weekend! Valentine’s Day is Sunday and Monday is Presidents’ Day. Schools, federal and other government offices, as well as banks and the post office, will be closed Monday in honor of presidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.