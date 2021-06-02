Tuesday, June 1

Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Open Mic Night

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

Donations appreciated

931-484-6133

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Mixed Media Petit Banner

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon, $20

931-707-7249

 

Parkinson’s support group

Caney Fork Baptist Church

2404 Hwy. 70 E.

Cookeville

10 a.m.

RSVP 931-284-8818

Zoom — call 931-248-1010

 

Wednesday, June 2

Cumberland Swing 

Experience

The Amp

29 Division St.

Noon

 

Big South Fork

Jamestown, TN

Leave from 

Cracker Barrel 7:30 a.m.

$6 carpool

Hikes: 7 miles to Maude’s Crack on the John Muir/Sheltowee Trace or 2.2 miles to 

Maude’s Crack Overlook 

and Terry Cemetery

Text 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 3

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

The Smoky Nights

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Brent Burns

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $10

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

RSVP 931-707-7249

 

Friday, June 4

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

POETS Spring Invitational

Dorchester Golf Course

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Fun and Wine Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m., Free

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, June 5

Exchange Club Golf 

Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Spring Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Edible and Medicinal Plants

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

1-4 p.m.

931-335-0349

 

Fire on the Mountain and Index Invitational

Crossille Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

9 a.m.

931-210-6607

 

Soldiers Beach Trail & Picnic

45-289 City Lake Rd.

Guided hike 10 a.m.

Picnic and games to follow

Text 931-267-2243

 

Monday, June 7

Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary Meeting

Mountaineer Realty

4188 Peavine Rd.

2:30 p.m. social hour

3 p.m. meeting

 

Tuesday, June 8

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

 

Monday, June 7

Memory Road

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m., Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, June 8

Split Decision

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

931-788-6282

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$20 members, $25 guests

931-707-7249

 

Simple Stamping and Card Making

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

1-3 p.m., $15

9311-707-2798

 

Wednesday, June 9

Big South Fork

Twin Arches Loop

Jamestown, TN

Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m.

$6 carpool

Text 931-267-2243

 

Art Journal

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-4 p.m.

$30

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

Thursday, June 10

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Truly Clueless

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Beginning Watercolor

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Friday, June 11

Bryan White

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$45-$55

931-484-6133

 

Spring Getaway

Johnson City

Plateau Chapter TTA

Hikers leave 7:30 a.m. from Dorton UMC

931-200-7436

Saturday, June 12

Kenny James’ Buddy Holly Tribute

Palace Theatre

73 S. Main St. 

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Hospice Butterfly Release

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

9-10 a.m.

$20/butterfly, $100/6 butterflies

765-606-5620 or 931-456-5133

 

Blue Jean Ball 

for Kids on the Rise

Oaklawn Farms

5684 Hwy. 70 E.

5-10 p.m.

$40/each

www.kidsontherise.org

 

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Paddle Up for Parkinson’s

Pickleball Event

Centennial Park Pickleball Courts

837 Industrial Blvd.

1-5 p.m.

$20 entry fee

PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com

 

Jonah’s Joy Golf Scramble

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester

8 a.m. start

$75/each, $300/foursome

fairfieldglade.cc/touraments

931-250-1115

 

Southern Sunrise

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Father’s Day Card Class

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Kid’s Fishing Derby

Meadow Park Lake

Registration 7-8 a.m.

 

Model Train Swap Meet

Crossville Outlet Center 

228 Interstate Dr.

Event Room

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

www.crossvilletrains.org

 

Sunday, June 13

Art in the Park

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-707-7249

Paddle Up for Parkinson’s

Pickleball Event

Fairfield Glade Racquet Center

3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.

1-5 p.m.

$20 entry fee

PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com

 

Tennessee Senior Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

First Methodist Church Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, June 14

Soul Fissh

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, June 15

Driving Miss Daisy [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through Aug. 5

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

SNEDS Junior Tour

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

Noon-2 p.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Art Guild Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Inkscape for Makers

CBI Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

4-8 p.m.

 

Crochet Dishcloth

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$35

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

Wednesday, June 16

Drive, Chip and Putt

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Smoky Mountain 

National Park

Gatlinburg, TN

Hikers leave from Dorton UMC at 7 a.m.

Carpool $10

Text 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 17

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Glory Chain Maille Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$55 Art Guild members/$60 guests

931-707-7249

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Melissa Ellis

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Friday, June 18

Duck Soup [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

Tennessee Parent/Child Tournament

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Polymer Clay Gnome

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-8 p.m., $45

www.dogwoodexchange.com

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, June 19

Knights of Columbus 

Charity Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m. shotgun start

$75/person

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-456-1821 or 540-270-1192

 

Sparta History Hike & Calfkiller Brewery Tour

Hikers leave from Tractor Supply parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

$5

Email titan55@charter.net by June 17

 

Intermediate Wire-Wrapped Earrings

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

www.facstn.com

 

Monday, June 21

Jake Hoot and the Huffier Brothers

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, June 22

Joe, Chet, Earl & Dave

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Laser Cutter Safety and Basic Use

CBI Maker Space

2569 Cook Rd.

4-8 p.m.

931-456-4910

CBI@roanestate.edu

 

Tuesday, June 23

City of Crossville Golf 

Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Frozen Head State Park

Wartburg, TN

Hikers leave from Crossville Outlet Center

7:30 a.m., $5 carpool

Text/call 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, June 24

Toy Story [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Children’s Summer Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

The Danberry’s

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m., Free

 

Friday, June 25

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Junque Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$40 members, $45 guests

931-707-7249

 

Wine and Paint Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-8 p.m.

$30 members, $35 guests

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, June 26

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Golf Week East Tennessee 

Am Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

CCHS Girls Softball Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Cumberland Trail

Devil’s Racetrack

Caryville, TN

Hikers leave from Dorton UMC

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

7:30 a.m., $8 carpool

Text/call 931-267-2243

 

Christmas in June Fair

Christmas on the Mountain 

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Craft vendors, food trucks, dino-rides and photos with Santa

Free; donations of new, unwrapped toys welcome

Sunday, June 27

U.S. Kids Tour

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

11 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Monday, June 28

Jeff Allen and AC Drive

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, June 29

Ruth & Wayne Lucas

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Wednesday, June 30

Shootout with the Pros

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

931-484-3731

 

Watson Branch

Big South Fork

Kentucky

Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel

7:30 a.m., Carpool $7

Text 931-267-2243

 

Thursday, July 1

Mr. Smith Goes to 

Washington [NR]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

Limited to 100

931-484-6133

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

9 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 2

Godspell [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary 

through Aug. 22

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 3

Hebbertsburg Dinner and Dance

Hebbertsburg Community Center

82 Antioch Rd.

4-7 p.m.

931-707-7837

 

Pro-Troop Rally

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

9 a.m.

 

DAR Children’s Parade

Main St.

Line up at Palace Theatre 

at 10 a.m.

Only non-motorized or battery-powered vehicles permitted

 

Sunday, July 4

City of Crossville Fireworks Display

Centennial Park

 

Monday, July 5

Soul Soup

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 6

Caleb and Leann

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Thursday, July 8

The Hoppers

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets start at $39

931-484-6133

 

The Humanaires

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 9

Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Tickets TBA

931-484-6133

 

Fairfield Glade Ladies 

Invitational

The Crag and 

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

$160/person

ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com

931-250-7545

 

Saturday, July 10

The Great Dictator [G]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m., $5

931-484-6133

 

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

11 a.m. tee times

931-788-3301

 

Sunday, July 11

John Majors Practice Round

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

9 a.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 12

Little Russell Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Tuesday, July 13

The Blues Machine

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-788-6282

 

Open Mic Night

The Amphitheater

29 Division St.

Free

 

Thursday, July 15

Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

29 Division St.

6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Friday, July 16

Art Guild Golf 

Fundraiser and Auction

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

7:30 a.m. shotgun start

$95/person

artguildfairfieldglade.net

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

931-456-5601

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Saturday, July 17

Forrest Gump [PG-13]

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$5

931-484-6133

 

Stone Memorial High School 

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

Monday, July 19

FoxFire NewGrass Band

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

5:45 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

Wednesday, July 21

Tennessee Women’s Open

Stonehenge Golf Club

222 Fairfield Blvd.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

