Tuesday, June 1
Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Open Mic Night
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
Donations appreciated
931-484-6133
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Mixed Media Petit Banner
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon, $20
931-707-7249
Parkinson’s support group
Caney Fork Baptist Church
2404 Hwy. 70 E.
Cookeville
10 a.m.
RSVP 931-284-8818
Zoom — call 931-248-1010
Wednesday, June 2
Cumberland Swing
Experience
The Amp
29 Division St.
Noon
Big South Fork
Jamestown, TN
Leave from
Cracker Barrel 7:30 a.m.
$6 carpool
Hikes: 7 miles to Maude’s Crack on the John Muir/Sheltowee Trace or 2.2 miles to
Maude’s Crack Overlook
and Terry Cemetery
Text 931-267-2243
Thursday, June 3
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
The Smoky Nights
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Brent Burns
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m., $10
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
RSVP 931-707-7249
Friday, June 4
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
POETS Spring Invitational
Dorchester Golf Course
576 Westchester Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Fun and Wine Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m., Free
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 5
Exchange Club Golf
Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
POETS Spring Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Edible and Medicinal Plants
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
1-4 p.m.
931-335-0349
Fire on the Mountain and Index Invitational
Crossille Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
9 a.m.
931-210-6607
Soldiers Beach Trail & Picnic
45-289 City Lake Rd.
Guided hike 10 a.m.
Picnic and games to follow
Text 931-267-2243
Monday, June 7
Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary Meeting
Mountaineer Realty
4188 Peavine Rd.
2:30 p.m. social hour
3 p.m. meeting
Tuesday, June 8
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Monday, June 7
Memory Road
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m., Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, June 8
Split Decision
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
931-788-6282
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$20 members, $25 guests
931-707-7249
Simple Stamping and Card Making
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
1-3 p.m., $15
9311-707-2798
Wednesday, June 9
Big South Fork
Twin Arches Loop
Jamestown, TN
Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m.
$6 carpool
Text 931-267-2243
Art Journal
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-4 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838
Thursday, June 10
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m., Free
Truly Clueless
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Beginning Watercolor
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Friday, June 11
Bryan White
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$45-$55
931-484-6133
Spring Getaway
Johnson City
Plateau Chapter TTA
Hikers leave 7:30 a.m. from Dorton UMC
931-200-7436
Saturday, June 12
Kenny James’ Buddy Holly Tribute
Palace Theatre
73 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Hospice Butterfly Release
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
9-10 a.m.
$20/butterfly, $100/6 butterflies
765-606-5620 or 931-456-5133
Blue Jean Ball
for Kids on the Rise
Oaklawn Farms
5684 Hwy. 70 E.
5-10 p.m.
$40/each
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-707-7249
Paddle Up for Parkinson’s
Pickleball Event
Centennial Park Pickleball Courts
837 Industrial Blvd.
1-5 p.m.
$20 entry fee
PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com
Jonah’s Joy Golf Scramble
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester
8 a.m. start
$75/each, $300/foursome
fairfieldglade.cc/touraments
931-250-1115
Southern Sunrise
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Father’s Day Card Class
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$20
931-210-5599
Kid’s Fishing Derby
Meadow Park Lake
Registration 7-8 a.m.
Model Train Swap Meet
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Event Room
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Sunday, June 13
Art in the Park
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-707-7249
Paddle Up for Parkinson’s
Pickleball Event
Fairfield Glade Racquet Center
3711 Wilshire Heights Dr.
1-5 p.m.
$20 entry fee
PaddleUpForParkinsons@gmail.com
Tennessee Senior Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
First Methodist Church Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, June 14
Soul Fissh
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, June 15
Driving Miss Daisy [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through Aug. 5
$16-$30
931-484-5000
SNEDS Junior Tour
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
Noon-2 p.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Art Guild Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Inkscape for Makers
CBI Maker Space
2569 Cook Rd.
931-456-4910
4-8 p.m.
Crochet Dishcloth
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$35
931-787-5838
Wednesday, June 16
Drive, Chip and Putt
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Smoky Mountain
National Park
Gatlinburg, TN
Hikers leave from Dorton UMC at 7 a.m.
Carpool $10
Text 931-267-2243
Thursday, June 17
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Glory Chain Maille Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$55 Art Guild members/$60 guests
931-707-7249
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Melissa Ellis
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Friday, June 18
Duck Soup [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
Tennessee Parent/Child Tournament
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Polymer Clay Gnome
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
4:30-8 p.m., $45
931-787-5838
Saturday, June 19
Knights of Columbus
Charity Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m. shotgun start
$75/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-456-1821 or 540-270-1192
Sparta History Hike & Calfkiller Brewery Tour
Hikers leave from Tractor Supply parking lot at 8:30 a.m.
$5
Email titan55@charter.net by June 17
Intermediate Wire-Wrapped Earrings
FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Monday, June 21
Jake Hoot and the Huffier Brothers
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, June 22
Joe, Chet, Earl & Dave
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Laser Cutter Safety and Basic Use
CBI Maker Space
2569 Cook Rd.
4-8 p.m.
931-456-4910
Tuesday, June 23
City of Crossville Golf
Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Frozen Head State Park
Wartburg, TN
Hikers leave from Crossville Outlet Center
7:30 a.m., $5 carpool
Text/call 931-267-2243
Thursday, June 24
Toy Story [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Children’s Summer Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
The Danberry’s
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m., Free
Friday, June 25
Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange
4-8 p.m.
931-863-3880
Junque Journal
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$40 members, $45 guests
931-707-7249
Wine and Paint Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-8 p.m.
$30 members, $35 guests
931-707-7249
Saturday, June 26
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Golf Week East Tennessee
Am Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
CCHS Girls Softball Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Cumberland Trail
Devil’s Racetrack
Caryville, TN
Hikers leave from Dorton UMC
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
7:30 a.m., $8 carpool
Text/call 931-267-2243
Christmas in June Fair
Christmas on the Mountain
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Craft vendors, food trucks, dino-rides and photos with Santa
Free; donations of new, unwrapped toys welcome
Sunday, June 27
U.S. Kids Tour
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
11 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Monday, June 28
Jeff Allen and AC Drive
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, June 29
Ruth & Wayne Lucas
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
Free
Jason Lee McKinney Band
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Wednesday, June 30
Shootout with the Pros
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
931-484-3731
Watson Branch
Big South Fork
Kentucky
Hikers leave from Crossville Cracker Barrel
7:30 a.m., Carpool $7
Text 931-267-2243
Thursday, July 1
Mr. Smith Goes to
Washington [NR]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
Limited to 100
931-484-6133
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
9 a.m.
Free
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 2
Godspell [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary
through Aug. 22
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, July 3
Hebbertsburg Dinner and Dance
Hebbertsburg Community Center
82 Antioch Rd.
4-7 p.m.
931-707-7837
Pro-Troop Rally
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
9 a.m.
DAR Children’s Parade
Main St.
Line up at Palace Theatre
at 10 a.m.
Only non-motorized or battery-powered vehicles permitted
Sunday, July 4
City of Crossville Fireworks Display
Centennial Park
Monday, July 5
Soul Soup
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 6
Caleb and Leann
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Thursday, July 8
The Hoppers
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets start at $39
931-484-6133
The Humanaires
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 9
Jacob Johnson, guitar virtuoso
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Tickets TBA
931-484-6133
Fairfield Glade Ladies
Invitational
The Crag and
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
$160/person
ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com
931-250-7545
Saturday, July 10
The Great Dictator [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m., $5
931-484-6133
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
11 a.m. tee times
931-788-3301
Sunday, July 11
John Majors Practice Round
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 12
Little Russell Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Tuesday, July 13
The Blues Machine
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-788-6282
Open Mic Night
The Amphitheater
29 Division St.
Free
Thursday, July 15
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves
Thursdays at the Amp
29 Division St.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Friday, July 16
Art Guild Golf
Fundraiser and Auction
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
7:30 a.m. shotgun start
$95/person
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
931-456-5601
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Saturday, July 17
Forrest Gump [PG-13]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$5
931-484-6133
Stone Memorial High School
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
Monday, July 19
FoxFire NewGrass Band
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
5:45 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
Wednesday, July 21
Tennessee Women’s Open
Stonehenge Golf Club
222 Fairfield Blvd.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
