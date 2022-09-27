Local and regional authors will share their work, sign books and share their inspiration with aspiring authors at Author Day 2022 at the Art Circle Public Library.
Author Day will be Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is hosted by the library and the Write Away author group.
This free event features authors from near and far with a connection to Tennessee. Featured speaker will be New York Times best-selling author J.T. Ellison. Ellison writes psychological thrillers and lives in Nashville.
Approximately 20 authors will participate in the event. They include:
Tom Bonnie — Bonnie was born in Green Castle, IN, and raised in Hinsdale, IL. He earned an associate degree from Lincoln College in Illinois and bachelor’s degrees in journalism and radio and television from Michigan State University. After graduating, he worked as a general news reporter for The Lincoln Courier before embarking on a 40-year career as the owner of a metal fabricating firm in Elk Grove Village, IL. He and his wife, Debbie, retired to Tennessee in 2019. In 2020, Bonnie’s lifelong love of poetry came to fruition with the publication of his first book, Things That Come to Mind. His second poetry collection, The Chalk Art Collection, was published in 2022.
Gregg E. Brickman — Hailing from North Dakota, Brickman completed her education in Florida and embarked on a varied career in clinical, administrative and academic nursing. She lives with her husband, Steve, on the northern Cumberland Plateau. Her credits include, Imperfect Protest, Imperfect Friendship, Imperfect Escape, Imperfect Defense, Illegal Intent, She Learned to Die, Plan to Kill, Imperfect Daddy, Imperfect Contract, Illegally Dead, Chapter 14 of Naked Came the Flamingo, a Murder on the Beach progressive novella edited by Barbara Parker and Joan Mickelson, and On the Edge, a short story [MiamiARTzine.com]. The Writers’ Network of South Florida recognized On the Edge among the finalists in their Seventh Annual Short Story Contest.
Elizabeth Calhoun — Calhoun grew up on a farm and enjoyed a varied and eclectic career that has taken her across the county and around the world. She has travelled to, lived in or worked in about 20 countries working as a teacher, Coast Guard officer and border security and counterproliferation consultant. A self-professed foodie and wine lover, she is now happily retired and has returned to her country roots. She lives in the Upper Cumberland with her husband, a fellow world traveler, and an Italian Mastiff. Her credits include “Wine Stories: A Little Sip of Italy.”
Tom Catalano — Catalano has published 12 books, including poetry collections, short stories and original witty quotes. Several books are appropriate for young children while others appeal to teens and adults. His rhyming poems have appeared in magazines and newspapers throughout North America. He has also written psychological suspense short stories that have been compared to episodes of “The Twilight Zone.” He’s been honored in multiple contests and appeared in science fiction anthologies. His books are sold worldwide, and he has read his work on television. He recently published “Nicholas, The Santa Story,” a heartwarming and imaginative rhyming story that connects the secular tradition of the Christmas holiday with the religious birth of Jesus Christ.
Patrick Dean — Dean’s first book, “A Window to Heaven,” reveals the riveting and unknown story of Hudson Stuck, an Episcopal priest who led the first-ever summit of Denali in Alaska in 1913, published by Pegasus Books in 2021. His second book, “Nature’s Messenger: Mark Catesby’s Adventures in a New World,” is due out in May 2023. Dean lives, works and plays around Monteagle, TN. He is executive director of the Mountain Goat Trail Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a walking and cycling trail on a former railroad bed. Learn more at patrickdean.co.
The 2022 Veterans Parade is scheduled for Nov. 5 in downtown Crossville, beginning at 10 a.m. Author Day organizers invite everyone to visit the Art Circle Public Library following the festivities on Main St.
Art Circle Public Library is at 3 East St. Call 931-484-6790 or visit artcirclelibrary.info for more information.
