Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center will start a six-week genealogy course this weekend designed to introduce the curious to their ancestral background.
The course will cover the basics of research and organization, as well as the process of effective discovery.
Classes will be from 10 a.m.-noon each Saturday from Oct. 12-Nov. 16 in the Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville.
Topics to be covered include:
Oct. 12 – Genealogy Simplified, with a look at the first steps in research by documenting personal knowledge and hearing how to find the first records that can often be found in the novice genealogist's own home.
Oct 19 – Organizing your Family Data, with practical organizational skills and plan for research trips to the archives.
Oct 26 – Where to Grow Your Tree will cover issues with internet-generated family trees vs. trees in a genealogy program on home computers. Those attending are asked to bring their research notebooks to this class.
Nov 2 – Using Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org.
Nov 9 — Beyond the Computer, which explores ways to find information in books and journals.
Nov 16 – Separate the Nuts from the Fruit, or how to look at census and other records to sort fact from fiction.
Call 931-456-2006 for information or to register.
