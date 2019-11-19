On Nov. 15, the 127 South Seniors and guests played bingo and enjoyed their snacks and coffee. The seniors appreciate and thank the sponsors who provided the gifts for bingo on Friday morning.
The meeting was called to order by President Jan Neitzke. After the opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, the speaker was Christin Archer from Cumberland Hospice. She gave an informative speech about Alzheimer’s and how it can dramatically affect families. Also, there is ongoing research to find out more about Alzheimer’s, how to help families and how to treat this serious disease. Thank you, Christin, for the advice and information.
Game Day was held on Tuesday, where everyone had a great time.
Next, Nancy Fincher asked everyone to keep Richard Gadwell in their prayers, as well as Joy Moyer, Shirley Johnson and Beverly Fenton.
President Jan reminded the group of the trip to see a great show in Pigeon Forge and that the center will be closed the day after Thanksgiving and also the Friday between Christmas and New Year’s.
Thank you, Jan, for all your time and effort in planning the trips.
Then, Bob Jones led everyone in the closing prayer, and everyone enjoyed a delicious lunch prepared and served by the members. Stay safe and see you next time.
