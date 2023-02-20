Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity’s Volunteer of the Month for December is April Wallace.
Originally from Jackson, MS, Wallace has been volunteering with Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity for five months.
She enjoys volunteering in the Habitat front office three to four times a week where she answers phones and assists staff in a variety of office activities.
Wallace loves being around the folks who work and volunteer with Habitat. She chose to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity because she likes the fact that families in need of homes are positively affected.
To learn more about volunteering or to support the mission of Habitat for Humanity with a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com or call 931-484-4565.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.