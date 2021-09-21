Old times are not forgotten at the Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival.
The two-day festival, set for Sept. 25-26, is now in its 17th year. It’s a tribute to the Original Homesteaders and their wisdom to preserve the bounty of their apple harvests which came from many saplings brought from their former homes.
The district now known as the Cumberland Homesteads was born of a hard-scrabble life brought by the Great Depression. Federal planners developed the program as part of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal to give a hand up to Upper Cumberland farmers, coal miners and workers by settling them on small farms with community-owned businesses.
While many similar programs failed, the Cumberland Homesteads thrived in large part due to Appalachian hard work and ingenuity. The pride is evident in the many “Homestead houses” scattered south of Crossville and surrounding Cumberland Mountain State Park.
At the center rests the stately octagonal Homestead Tower with its museum and stairway winding around a 50,000-gallon water tank to the lookout platform at the top. It shares a campus with Homestead Elementary School. Now a part of the Cumberland County school district, the school was part of the Cumberland Homesteads, with a unique campus of cottage-style classrooms that meld it perfectly with the surrounding community.
The sprawling campus the two share make it ideal for hosting the Apple Festival and its many activities. More than 200 vendors are expected, with heritage crafters demonstrating their skills to the delight of festival goers. Be on the lookout for antique tractors, quilts, weaving, basketmaking and woodcarving — and keep your ears open for the “spinning yarns” storytelling and the ongoing musical entertainment.
Paul V. Smith will offer free mule-drawn wagon rounds the first morning of the festival. The Cumberland County Master Gardeners will host a kids craft at their booth. Kids will also enjoy a petting zoo, playground and obstacle course, face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy — and more!
Of course, there will be apples. Demand for fried-apple pies are a festival favorite, and cider flows aplenty.
Music includes country, Americana, big band and soft rock groups, with performances beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be a special performance by the Cumberland County Playhouse from 11:30-noon. Sunday, enjoy gospel music from 1-4 p.m.
The $5 admission is good for both days and includes a free visit to the Homesteads Tower Museum. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.
Festival hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit cumberlandhomesteads.org/applefestival for more information.
The Cumberland Homesteads Apple Festival is a fundraising event for the Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association, a non-profit organization committed to preserving the Cumberland Homesteads District and ideals. Proceeds help keep the Tower Museum and the Homesteads House Museum on Pigeon Ridge Rd. open to the public.
Go by for a taste of the past — and see why Tennessee’s largest historic district is touted as The Showplace of the New Deal.
