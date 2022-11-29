The Appalachian Ballet Company will present the annual holiday tradition,The Nutcracker, in their 51st season.
The production features live music by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra for the evening performances. The Appalachian Ballet Company will present four public shows, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium as well as Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville. A school matinee will be presented at 10 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Dec. 2.
Dancing the role of the Nutcracker Prince will be Australian dancer Aaron Smyth, who was featured in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. He will be partnering with Ahna Lipchik of Indianapolis Ballet as the Sugarplum Fairy and the following weekend will be partnering with Brazilian dancer, Deise Mendonca.
This year’s production will include several new pieces of choreography and costumes.
ABC will be featuring guests artists James La Russa as Herr Drosselmeyer, Guillaume Basso as the Snow King and Sabrina Foutch as Snow Queen for the Knoxville shows. Then, Alex Gonzaga and Samantha Reister of The Cincinnati Ballet will perform the following weekend in the roles of Snow King and Queen.
For over 100 years, this classic story has proven to be a favorite. It enchants audiences of all ages. Come see the magic with lavish scenery, glorious tutus, soldiers, snowflakes and sugar plums at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium or The Clayton Center for the Arts in the first and second weekend of December.
For tickets, visit appalachianballet.org or call the Clayton Center at 865-981-8590.
