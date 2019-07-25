The Bark, Whine and Dine marked its fourth successful year July 6. Around 250 people attended the event at the Cumberland County Community Complex to help raise funds for Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety.
The event included a silent auction and music by Joe West. This year an ice cream station was also set up so sundaes could be made to individual specifications.
News on the grand opening of the FOCCAS-funded animal intake facility at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter was also shared. It is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend and tour the facility, enjoy some music, be a part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony and see some of the dogs and cats looking for forever homes.
For more about the organization and its mission, visit www.FOCCAS-tn.org.
