Since 2009, the Veterans Food Drive has provided free food assistance to more than 31,000 veterans and their family members, distributing 2.3 million pounds of food.
The mission is to help Veterans in the United States, their spouses and children whose circumstances have left them on the battlefield of hunger, and to involve the public infighting Veteran hunger.
In Cumberland County, the Caring for Our Veterans Food Drive begins on Thursday, Oct. 13 and goes through Saturday, Nov. 12.
Last year, the Ms. Senior Cumberland County Association and other organizations gathered more than a ton of food and assembled 92 boxes to distribute to the veterans and their families in need.
Drop-off boxes are at Food City, Crossville Elks Lodge, Crossville Memorial Airport and the Military Museum.
Non-perishable food items can
be dropped off at any of those locations.
Cumberland County has always stepped up to help those in need. The public is encouraged to help to make a difference in the life of a Veteran and their family.
For additional information, contact Connie Clapper at 931-210-3871 or Belinda Duke at 931-210-4480.
