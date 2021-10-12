Tomorrow in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon, the Library is pleased to have the incomparable pianist Annetta Deck performing An Afternoon of Joy. She will dazzle you with various genres of music, ranging from Mozart to Chopin, to Elvis Presley and more. You won’t want to miss this exciting performance!
Great New Books
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. In June 1954, when 18-year-old Emmett Watson is dropped back home by the warden of the juvenile work farm where he has just served 15 months for involuntary manslaughter, he expects simply to grab his little brother and skedaddle to California. His mother is long gone, his father recently dead, and the farm foreclosed. Then he spots two friends from the farm who surreptitiously hitched a ride on the warden’s truck and plan to steer him toward New York instead.
Clearly, the author of the New York Times best sellers Rules of Civility and A Gentleman in Moscow aims never to write the same book twice.
April In Spain by John Banville. Dublin pathologist Quirke is vacationing on the Spanish coast with his wife when he’s spooked by the sight of someone in a bar made dusky by twilight. The woman he spots appears to be April Latimer, murdered years ago by her brother in a crime that rocked one of Ireland’s most prominent political families to its roots, and a puzzled Quirke soon has Det. St John Strafford winging down from Ireland to investigate.
Three Sisters by Heather Morris. The finale of Morris’s “Tattooist of Auschwitz” trilogy follows three Slovakian Jewish sisters who survive the Nazi genocide of Jews and are strengthened by a promise made to their father.
Having been separated from each other and the rest of their family during the Slovak State’s deportation of Jews, eldest sister Cibi, middle sister Magda, and youngest sister Livi end up together in Auschwitz and endure its terrible conditions and ever-present threat of death.
Against all odds, the sisters survive and immigrate to Israel after the end of World War II. There they make new lives for themselves while keeping their promise to their father, contending with secrets they’ve kept from one another, and communicating the horrors of the Holocaust to their descendants. Based on a real family, Morris’s novel delves into Auschwitz’s daily routines and violence without romanticism.
Library Laugh I
What loses its head in the morning? A pillow.
Stingy Schobel Says
According to the environmental advocacy organization Greenpeace, we are wearing clothing about five times less often before it’s thrown away or donated. This is due to “fast fashion,” which is inexpensive and cheaply made clothing that simply doesn’t last very long. These cheaply made duds now account for about 80 billion pieces of clothing created every single year. Buy items that last, can be laundered easily and are things you absolutely love.
Whenever you stream a video, do an internet search or buy something online, energy is used beyond just what your phone or laptop is drawing. Those bytes of information come from a data center where an incredible amount of energy is consumed to meet the constant demand from users. In fact, these centers currently use a whopping 2% of the world’s energy. Some easy ways to help: Stop cc’ing everyone on emails, compress attachments and use ad blockers when searching online. And, of course, limit your time spent online overall.
Libraries = Information
These days, with the cost of just about everything going up, who isn’t looking for ways to increase their income. Cutting expenses is not unreasonably difficult once you understand it is like giving yourself a tax-free raise. Every dollar you do not spend is like giving yourself a raise. Except for payments you must send through the mail, living with cash is a good way to curb mindless spending. Surveys indicate cash customers are more mindful of what they’re doing, and therefore spend a lot less than those paying with plastic. Also, unless you have a specific need and the money to pay for it, don’t wander aimlessly through the mall or surf the internet just to see what looks good. Remember this: A true need is never discovered while standing in a store. It is realized during normal, everyday living. To be continued…
Library Laugh II
Why are meteorologists always nervous? Their future is always up in the air.
