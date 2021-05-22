Ann K. Looney is the 2019 recipient of Crab-Orchard Daughters of the American Revolution’s Community Service Award.
She was presented with the honor in late April during an awards ceremony in Art Circle Public Library.
“Ann Looney is renowned as a talented musician, but her never-ending zeal as a volunteer is the premise for The Crab-Orchard Chapter’s nomination for the Community Service Award,” said Sandy Davis, who presented her with the honor. “Her vision to unite and engage the Cumberland County arts community became a reality in the organization, Arts Roundup.”
Looney founded and serves as president of the organization that meets monthly with leaders of the performing and visual arts, educators and supporters.
“They reflect, collaborate and inform the group about concerts, shows and educational projects while they enjoy a meal provided by Mrs. Looney,” Davis said. “Each meeting also includes a professional who shares helpful information like marketing, grant writing and other topics of interest for nonprofit organizations.”
Davis said Arts Roundup is an energetic organization that includes representation in its monthly meetings by more than 25 groups, including Cumberland County Playhouse, The Bryan Symphony Orchestra, Cumberland County Band and Chorus, and The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
“One of my favorite accomplishments of Arts Roundup is the promotion of the calendars of events and the flyers advertising programs,” Davis said. “Through this service to the community, more people are informed about concerts, programs and educational activities. It is noticeable that our community has become more involved in the arts in recent years as a result of this service.”
Davis added, “Ann K. Looney’s dedication to unite, motivate and enrich the arts in our community is commendable. Her vision of designing and building a successful art support group for Cumberland County is a reality and is the basis for The Crab-Orchard Chapter’s nomination of Ann K. Looney for the 2019 Community Service Award.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.