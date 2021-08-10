About 50 dogs and almost 100 cats are looking for their fur-ever home at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
The shelter and area animal care organizations will help bring together pet and potential families at a Clear the Shelter event set for Aug. 21, in recognition of International Homeless Animals Day.
“We’ll have organizations here to promote everything from spay and neuter to pet adoption,” said Andrea Gaskins, shelter manager.
There will be face painting and balloons for the kids, information and treats, with the event set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shelter on East Lane, off Hwy. 127 S.
The animal shelter typically charges an adoption fee, $50 for cats and $80 for dogs, that helps cover the cost of spay or neuter surgery — a requirement for pets adopted from the shelter.
Local spay/neuter advocacy organization Wags and Whiskers will cover adoption fees for families adopting during the event. This fee covers the cost of spaying or neutering the pets before they go to their new homes.
Adopters will still be responsible for the vet fees for pets, which includes routine tests before surgery and rabies vaccination. These fees are paid to the veterinarian office when you pick up your new pet and are approximately $56 for cats and $86 for dogs.
Adoptable pets can be found on Petfinder.com or, for those without internet access, a book at the shelter front desk.
“We stopped allowing people to walk through the kennels during COVID,” said Gaskins.
That’s made things a little safer for pets and people, she said. It’s also encouraged potential adoptees to get to know a pet who might not have made a positive impression in their kennel.
“When we started doing visits by appointment, you get more quality adopters who are more interested in really adopting, and less returns,” Gaskins said.
Adopting a pet is a commitment, Gaskins said. Families should be prepared to help their new pet adjust to their home, and patience is a must.
“It’s going to take time for adjustment for any animal,” Gaskins said, noting some of the shelter animals may have experienced trauma before coming to the shelter. “That’s one of the primary reasons adoptions fail. It’s work and time adjusting to a new home and a new environment.”
The shelter does accept out-of-county adopters.
There will be a dog show during the event, giving each dog a chance to be outside in the fenced area for viewing. Visitors who spot a dog they’d like to get to know can ask for a private room where people and animals can get to know each other a little better.
“We can set up meet and greets for anyone who is interested in a particular animal,” Gaskins said. “It’s quieter and less stress for the animal.”
There will also be a selection of cats outside for easier viewing.
Several local animal welfare organizations will also be present sharing information about their services and needs.
For more information about the event or to learn more about adopting a pet, contact the shelter at 931-484-8525. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
