At the March meeting Lion Secretary Linda Anderson was recognized for being honored at the District 12-0 Convention as the “Lion of the Year” for the District. The District LOY is selected from all clubs’ LOY honorees each year.
Linda is the administrative secretary for the club as well as working on many club projects.
At the March meeting, the club celebrated their 45th anniversary. The charter date of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club was March 22, 1976. A beautiful cake was enjoyed commemorating the 45th.
Lion Keith Pontius was presented with a 65-year membership chevron. Chevrons are issued in recognition of long periods of membership in Lions.
