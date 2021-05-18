John Anderson is the Art Guild’s Featured Artist for June. He will be honored at the Fun and Wine Reception on Friday, June 4, 5-7 p.m., at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
In addition, the June themed exhibit, Members’ Mosaics, will be on display in the gallery. The unframed 4x4 inch canvases/panels will be displayed together to create a beautiful mosaic artwork. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Wine will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
Anderson received a Bachelor of Art in Art Education from Michigan State University and his Master of Arts in Painting from Wayne State University. Anderson was an art educator for 33 years in Warren, MI, teaching middle school and high school students, and adult education. He taught a variety of subjects including drawing, painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, fabrics, sculpture and art history. This rich teaching background reflects his curiosity and love for many different art mediums in his own artwork.
Anderson currently has focused on painting a variety of styles ranging from realistic to abstract, using acrylic or egg tempera. Process is important in his artwork, and the viewer can get a sense of the struggle that the artist experiences in the creation of his/her work.
Anderson most recently has been painting “I love you” hand signs, influenced by his late wife whom he misses every day, and the silk screens of Andy Warhol, who used multiple images and exciting color. Anderson’s display will have a variety of “I love you” hand sign painting available for sale in the gallery. His hope is it will remind people to frequently tell their loved ones that they love them.
Anderson states, “I am tired with all of the negativity that is going on in the world. I know you cannot fight negativity with hate, rather you must fight it with love. My ‘I love you’ prints and paintings are a reminder to everyone to love others as yourself.”
The changing monthly displays at the Art Center include a wide variety of art mediums: painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations, card art and much more! Gallery visits challenge your thoughts, extend your concentration, and inspire new ideas. The Art Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is wheelchair accessible. Please visit the Art Guild website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net, to view the classes and workshops offered to both Art Guild and community members.
