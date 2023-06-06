There is a unique culture on the Cumberland Plateau. The opportunities and experiences, the unincorporated communities and people, the backgrounds and backroads, the histories and growth, the views and the landscape are diverse. And here we all are, each finding together that Cumberland County is a worthy place to call home.
Whether you’re homegrown to Cumberland County, a Plateau neighbor who skipped, hopped and jumped over (like I did) or a transplant, there are characteristics of the Cumberland Plateau that kept you here and deserved appreciation – features that have those small comforts as only home can have; small comforts that revolve around things that only those who were raised here, lived here for an extended period or both would know, understand and appreciate.
It’s the if-you-know-you-know part of the culture.
Here are some examples.
I love how, no matter from which direction you’re traveling, there is a particular spot about a mile before cresting the top of the Cumberland Plateau where you can put your arm out of your car window and feel the 5-degree temperature drop high five you on the way up.
It’s just cooler up here on the Plateau in so many ways.
I love that, thanks to Flowers Baking Co., the air in Crossville tastes like sugar and smells of cake batter on any given day all year. It always gives me and the kids pause. We stop what we’re doing, smile, close our eyes, throw our heads back and breathe in the intoxicatingly happy atmosphere.
Driving westbound on Hwy. 70, not too far down the road in Mayland, it always smells like a campfire cookout at Royal Oak Charcoal. While it doesn’t have you licking the air like the bakery, that charcoal aroma inspires your tummy and tastebuds, bringing back your camping memories’ greatest hits.
The lay of the land makes it conducive to a myriad of outdoor activities, primitive and developed, with expansive vistas and waterfalls to boot. Many were drawn here, attracted to the beauty of the Cumberland Plateau. And, because of the landscape, the temperate deciduous woodland wildlife flourishes, adding another layer of beauty.
With so many different sub-sects of communities within the outdoorsy community, there are all the more people to share with the passions they have in common: trail builders and hikers, bikers and swimmers, farmers and gardeners, four-wheelers and mudders, bird watchers and anglers, lake lifers and campers, rock climbers and cavers, river rats and mountain mavens.
Another thing I love about the culture up here is that it is a geographical oddity. I am 20 minutes from everywhere! I swear, it doesn’t matter where I am in Cumberland County, it literally takes me 20 minutes to get where I’m going in the county. Of course, you know what they say, “Location! Location! Location!”
The geographical oddity extends to exploring neighboring cities. From our Homestead home base, we are two hours from all our frequent haunts in Nashville, Sevierville and Chattanooga.
I love that Cumberland County is a volunteer-centric community. People help each other here. We pull together. Up on the Plateau, we are a united community with strong ties to each other and a strong bond with the land. When there is a need, there is no shortage of those willing to try and fill it. If there is an emergency or a crisis, we will stop at nothing to provide for and strengthen each other. If there is a worthy cause, an organization is there to support it.
I love that Cumberland County is a veteran-oriented community. We have a highly concentrated population of veterans who served in every United States Armed Forces branch. We take their service to our country seriously, respect it immensely and pay tribute to it often. From the ample patriotic events throughout the year and each veteran service organization in the area to the Veterans Service Office and the Military Museum and memorials, here we serve the veterans who served this country. They are our heroes. They are our brave. They deserve nothing less than our thanks, admiration and care.
The cherry on top (not that I’m encouraging this, but …) is that once in a while when the world needs an extra playful smile, somebody will “bubble the fountain” on Water Tank Hill. You can’t help but giggle a little when the blossoms of bubbles waft along in white fluffy clouds of childlike wonderment and float down Main St. It just reminds you not to take things so seriously and to stop and smell the roses, blow the bubbles and color the world happy. It’s a reminder, at least to me, that you have got to lighten up, and my sense of humor and harmless fun is shared by someone else out there who also calls this place home.
I love living in a place that I’m happy to come home to after traveling. That says a lot if you can say it and mean it.
As for the Cumberland culture, I love that it’s a place where there are people if you need good company and communion, a place where there’s wilderness if you need serenity, a place from which you can be proud to say you came and a soft place from which to launch.
It is a place for roots and wings.
Y’all, we found where yonder is.
And it feels like home to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.