Even as a single word, art is a blanket statement.
Art is a broad-spectrum term that describes the result of a creative, original work that has the power to evoke connectivity, encourage individuality, harness genuine human expression, expand comprehension, promote understanding, make a statement and enrich a culture.
While Arts Advocacy Day is March 9, there is a place where arts advocacy is appropriate every day.
Arts advocacy is the advancement, support and promotion of the arts by individuals, groups, businesses and the community to educate and inform elected officials, the public and the media of the importance and impact the arts have on society, culture and history.
The arts encompass a wide array of subjects with a language everyone can speak. Some speak the language of music and forward their powerful messages through their audible art, from the orchestra pit to the garage band, with their instruments and songs.
Others speak through the power of imagery, be it a painting, graphic design, or a thought-provoking photograph. Some speak through the performing arts, such as live theater, acting, film and dance.
Some speak the language of intricate arts, like sculpting, carving, woodwork and architecture, that require acute details, critical thought, organized precision and implementation.
Then there are those who speak through literary arts in poetry, essays, short stories, novels, articles, lyrics, speeches, biographies and memoirs, playwriting and scriptwriting. Then there are those who speak through creation and design arts like lighting, textiles, culinary, smithing, glass and many other crafts.
But, in its simplest form, art is the truest expression of one’s creativity using at least one medium to translate and iterate the visage of an artist’s ideals, passions, philosophies and thoughts to be shared with others.
This year’s art advocacy theme is “numbers matter.” Arts advocates, Tennessee for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and the state legislature work closely to ensure there are funds to continue, promote and maintain the state’s illustrious artistic culture.
Tennessee specialty license plates raise funds for over 100 causes, including four dedicated to the Tennessee Arts Commission. Of the cost of the specialty license plate, 90% of that cost goes directly to the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Tennessee Arts Commission specialty license plates account for 80% of the funding of Tennessee Arts Commission’s grants for the arts across the state. The Commission offers 23 grant opportunities and annually awards about 1,000 grants across the state.
Tennesseans for the Arts President Parke Kennedy said, “TFTA members celebrate and strengthen the arts in our state. The number of individual members shows strength to our elected officials. There is power in large numbers. The number of organizational members shows that Arts Commission grantees recognize the importance of TFTA and the sale of specialty license plates.”
Tennessee Arts Commission Executive Director Anne Pope said over the past five years, more than 4,500 regular grants, totaling $34 million, were invested in arts programs across the state.
“Numbers matter,” Pope said. “You matter.”
In 2022, Pope reported more than 14 million Tennessee adults, children and tourists engaged in arts programs funded by Commission grants, while millions more participated in virtual art programs, workshops and performances.
“A total of 1,111 grants were administered throughout all 95 counties to 683 non-profits, schools and local governments across the state,” Pope continued. “In 2022, the Arts Commission administered $9.3 million in regular grants.”
Tennesseans for the Arts Government and Community Relations Education Consultant Molly Pratt said of the 7.7 million cars registered in Tennessee, only 723,000 were registered with specialty tags.
“We have a lot of room for growth,” Pratt said, “and that growth can help grow the number of grants and the amount of money that the Tennessee Arts Commission has to put into programming for groups and organizations and individual artist fellowships.”
Pam Breaux, president and CEO of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, advised art supporters to remember the power of their voices and the strength in their numbers.
“The mission of the Tennessee Arts Commission is to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities,” Pope said.
“Through a variety of advancements, the Commission encourages excellence in artistic expression through the state’s artists, art organizations and arts activities. That commitment has expanded over the years to increase access and opportunities for all to participate in the arts.”
There are many things to do to support the arts and be an important voice in the numbers:
• Become a member of Tennesseans for the Arts
• Buy a specialty plate in support of the Tennessee Arts Commission
• Spread the word
• Engage with legislatures, invite them to arts events, send letters of gratitude
• Invite legislatures to events
• Attend regular meetings and get involved in regional arts events
• Patronize arts events, organizations, theaters, concerts and openings
Visit www.tn4arts.org to become a member and advocate for the arts. Those interested in supporting through purchasing a specialty license plate can find more information at tnspecialtyplates.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.