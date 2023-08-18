Every time the 127 Yard Sale vendors start setting up, I always say that line in “Toy Story” when the toys are scared that Andy’s mom is going to sell them and Woody says, “Yard sale! Emergency roll call!”
For years, one of our family traditions was to go to the 127 Yard Sale, give our kids an allowance and have a friendly competition to see who could get the most unique items, the most bang for their buck or save the most. When they were little, we gave them $5 each. Several years back, I bumped it to $10, you know, because of inflation.
Last year we didn’t get to shop the 127 Yard Sale at all, and it did not feel like we had a complete year. My youngest two girls were especially disappointed. In truth, so was I. But my husband, Alfred, was relieved I didn’t bring home any more furniture or projects for him to implement or store away in the barn.
You know what they say, one man’s junk is another man’s wife’s newest up-cycling project.
Back in full swing, we decided to re-up our tradition this year. The kids got $20 each to bag some bargains.
Like in years past, the kids saw several items they’d never seen before. They asked me what this or that was – an antique Casco electric craft machine, vintage vegetable peelers, cider presses and even an old wringer washer – and got a few history lessons out of it.
They loved seeing the old-style toys like a kid’s play barber set. They even got to see a pay phone, archaic as it may be now. Though there were no rotary phones, there was a corded push-button phone and I felt the twinge of my age when my youngest, Zuranda, asked me how to use it to make a call, probably surprised that the “pound sign” was the original hashtag.
I happened upon metal a fleur-de-lis candle sconce I didn’t know I needed. From there I bought two other pairs of candle sconces to go with it at different booths to mix and match. Apparently, I was in the mood to add to my collection. I still spent less than my allowance, but my allowance was the only thing keeping me from buying up every door I saw for a project I had in mind.
I’m sure Alfred was also grateful for that.
Always the sword collector, my son Zeke found a xiphos. The modern replica of the ancient Grecian double-edged blade was marked $30, but it was clearly posted in the tent that everything was half off on Sunday. I told him if he wanted to wait, we could come back Sunday, but it was a risk since there was no guarantee it would still be there. He decided he didn’t want to wait. So, I reminded him that he had $20 to spend, and he’d have to offer that to the vendor.
He hesitated and asked, “You mean, haggle?”
I nodded my head.
Zeke approached the vendor, who happily accepted – and Zeke was thrilled with his purchase. It was the only thing he bought, having spent his entire allowance on the one item, but he was more than satisfied with it and said it was worth it to him. And, frankly, that is all that mattered to me. There had been several years that he wouldn’t buy anything and pocketed his allowance. This year, he had his keen eye on something he wanted, negotiated the price to within his budget and made the purchase. There’s a lot of pride in that. And a lot of fun.
I appreciate the courage it takes to ask and tell my kids the worst thing a vendor can say is, “No.” And when you think about it, it’s really not that bad.
Zolah bought a metal “3” sign since she is my third born “Z” and it’s also her lucky number. Funnily enough, she bought it for $3.33, because the vendor bundled it with the metal “4” I bought, since I’m the fourth born in my nest, and an eagle Beanie Baby named “Baldy” that Zuranda bought for her expansive collection.
While I may list 127 reasons to love the yard sale, I’m not completely oblivious to the cluster of traffic issues that result: darting pedestrians, open car doors hanging over lanes of traffic, insta-brakers, rubbernecking drive-shoppers and last-minute dashes in and out of lanes without blinkers.
But that brings me to another reason I love the 127 Yard Sale, and that is you don’t have to go if you don’t want. With very little planning, you can avoid those traffic qualms by taking a different route.
My favorite part about the 127 Yard Sale is seeing all the potential in the items at hand. I always get an overwhelming creative rush after going to the yard sale, inspiring tons of ideas to repurpose all the things I’ve collected to make my home unique, quirky, useful and fun.
Interesting – perhaps there are more than 127 reasons why I love the yard sale.
