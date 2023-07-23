The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville invites the community to an evening of classical music performed by Robert Moore and Friends.
The show is set July 30 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus a convenience fee.
Moore, cellist, lives in Crossville. He has performed with Andrea Bocellli and Sarah Brightman.
He will be joined by Cumberland County musicians Lesley Morrison, pianist, David Katz, violinist, and Betsy Masterson, violinist.
Morrison is pianist for the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. Katz has performed with Yo Yo Ma and the Eagles. Masterson has performed with the Florida Orchestra and Colorado Philharmonic.
The group will perform works by Bach, Brahms, Dvorak, Haydn, Schubert, Shoshtakovich, Strauss and Vivaldi.
Learn more at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com or call 931-484-6133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.