My husband Joe and I were married in June, 1954. After a week’s honeymoon, we moved into our first home in Thayer, MO, which the brethren has rented for us in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, to begin his first work as minister of one of the local churches.
How startled we were on our first evening home, at about 9 p.m., when we began to hear strange noises outside, accompanied with loud knocking on the front door. Before we had time to respond, our new neighbors and church members came charging through the house, some of whom were carrying an armload of unlabeled cans while others were banging noisily on pots and pans of various kinds and sizes.
None of them spoke to us; they just continued their “serenading,” while going in and out of the house and brining in a new supply of unidentified can with each entrance. Which they deposited on the kitchen counter until our counters were full of them.
Afterwards, the men came through the front door carrying a huge log, several feet long, onto which they mounted Joe and began their exit. At that point, one of the brethren turned to me with the following remark, “We plan to deposit Joe into Mammoth Spring,” adding that I shouldn’t worry about this giant ever-flowing underground spring, for the men had tested it by placing a bale of hay into its’ head, and the hay emerged where the spring erupted after only three days! So they felt sure that Joe would do the same. And off the men went with Joe. The ladies remained to comfort and entertain me until midnight when the men finally returned Joe safely home, still astride the log.
It was only after much teasing and a few games that the entire party left us in peace for the remainder of the night.
Upon their departure, however, one dear sister paused to whisper into my ear that I must be careful as I opened each of the unmarked cans, for some of them contained dog food. Having been reared as part of a self-sufficient farm family in a corner of West Tennessee where our dogs ate the family’s scraps and leftovers, I had never seen a can of dog food, so I felt especially grateful for her warning!
Each time I gingerly opened a can, I tried to determine if it was for human or dog consumption. Without her warning, some of our menus during those first few months of our marriage surely would have consisted of dog food sandwiches or dog food loaf.
I had read somewhere in English literature that in older times rural people in England often celebrated newlyweds by playing noisy tricks on them, called a chivaree. Joe and I concluded that the Thayer brethren had welcomed us newlyweds among them in much the same way.
