The American Legion Post 163 in Crossville has recently completed the renovation of its Veterans Memorial.
The memorial includes a flagpole and anchor display which has been the focus area for Reveille and Retreat Flag Ceremonies for members and fellow veterans for years.
In February 2004, past Post Cmdr. Mario Gambaccini requested the ship’s anchor through former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Davis’ office for permanent placement. The anchor is a LTWT Type II, 11 1/2 feet tall and weighing in at 6,000 pounds.
The anchor was received from the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office at the Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, VA.
As part of the Post’s 100th-year anniversary celebration, the addition of memorial tiles commemorating past and present service members were placed alongside the anchor and flagpole. These can be a place for families and friends to visit when in the area.
American Legion Post Cmdr. Shawn Brunelle and members Earl Brunelle, Historian Jack Fogel, First Vice Cmdr. Peter Dellarco and Alex Alenitsch completed post and tiling additions to the memorial over several weeks.
With the help of Crossville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology welding students Timothy L. Fields Jr., Lyle Doolittle and Tanner Hancock, they completed the task of fabricating a chain link which enabled them to complete a connection between the anchor and its chain. It had been unattached for years.
The American Legion Post 163 invites the community to come and visit its newly renovated memorial on S. Main St., Crossville.
The American Legion is a patriotic veterans organization founded in 1919 at the close of World War I. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.
The Crossville post has been serving veterans for 90 years since being established in 1930.
