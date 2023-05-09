Local real estate agent Gina Knight will be showing a sneak peek of a television segment focusing on the historic Cumberland Homesteads May 13 from 1-3 p.m. at her office, 24 Oak Rd. in Crossville.
The episode is part of The American Dream television series, an Emmy-nominated TV show known for highlighting real estate, lifestyle and culture, airing about 85 shows in different regions throughout the United States. And Knight, a Crossville real estate agent with RE/MAX Finest, is set to host several segments about the Crossville area and its history.
Knight explained that she felt the best introduction to Crossville would be through learning about the history behind the Cumberland Homesteads, as well as showcasing the area today.
“It’s so beautiful out there, and I’ve always been enamored by the fact that all that land out there is unrestricted,” Knight said.”The Homesteads have been able to maintain a level of just amazing views.
“It just shows you don’t need a government to tell you how to keep your property. If people have pride in their property, it stays nice. And I think, obviously, Homestead is a testament to that.”
Knight shared that she interviewed local historian Charles Tollett, a second-generation Homesteader, in her segment.
In an interview with The Chronicle, Knight spoke of her fascination with the Homesteads’ history, including Eleanor Roosevelt’s role in addressing poverty in the Upper Cumberland due to her interest in the Homesteads project.
“Look what she gave us,” Knight said. “Her vision to have these houses wired before we were even on the grid. I mean, that’s foresight.”
Knight said she never expected to become a part of the program and was shocked when the program reached out to ask her to interview with them in Knoxville.
“They said they’re very particular about the agents that they vet, and I guess because of my history with my sales, numbers and reviews, they felt that I would be a good choice,” Knight said.
“I felt pretty sure that they were not going to pick me, because there were a lot of agents there,” Knight explained. “On Feb. 18, they called and said, ‘We would really like you to be one of our hosts.’ So, here I am.”
Knight will be filming additional segments to air about once every other month, due to the amount of time needed.
“I do the production; I do everything. They just send out a videographer,” Knight said. “It takes about four hours to shoot a five-minute segment.”
Knight recently filmed another segment about the East Fork Stables in Fentress County to highlight equestrian facilities in the Upper Cumberland. She plans to film her next segment on golf, and will be looking for properties on the golf course with people looking to sell.
“We put out a casting call, like, ‘If you’re thinking of selling and you live on a golf course, we’re looking for homes to highlight in our show,’” Knight said.
Knight also clarified that she wants to hear suggestions for segments from the people of Crossville.
“What do they want to share, and what do they want to show? This is all about them,” Knight said.
The show airs regularly on the Travel Channel, and also streams on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV, according to Knight.
Knight invites those interested in a sneak peak of the premier episode to join her May 13, 1-3 p.m. at her office at 24 Oak Rd. Hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments will be served.
