The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table welcomes Professor Ken Rutherford, who will give a presentation on “America’s Buried History: Landmines in the Civil War” during its next meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. March 10 in Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Both the church and the round table board request members and guests wear masks and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
Rutherford, known worldwide for his work in the global movement to ban landmines, will discuss the “infernal devices” that produced death and injury in nearly every Confederate state and influenced the course of the war.
At the start of the war, the disparity in military manpower, material and weaponry between the North and South was significant.
The South’s economy was based on agriculture, and there were few industries capable of producing what the Confederate government needed to conduct the fight.
The gap widened in the Union’s favor as the war progressed, forcing the Confederate war industry to innovate and improvise.
In the face of a deteriorating military situation, and pushing the limits of 19th century technology, the Confederacy developed a plan to use landmines on a broad scale.
The use of landmines set off heated debates inside the Confederate government and within the ranks of the army over the ethics of using “weapons that wait.” Many American military officers, both Confederate and Union, looked upon them with intense disfavor.
The arguments against landmine use — at least on the Confederate side — vanished relatively quickly. In 1863, the Confederate Congress established the Army Torpedo Bureau to be led by Brig. Gen. Gabriel Rains. It became the world’s first institution dedicated to landmine warfare.
By 1864, victim-activated and command-detonation landmines came to be viewed by most Southern leaders as reliable, legitimate, highly effective and low-cost weapons to carry out their war aims.
The first American died from a victim-activated landmine on the Virginia Peninsula in early 1862 during the siege of Yorktown.
In response to the mines, Union Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan vowed to “make the prisoners remove the mines at their own peril,” and soon began ordering Confederate prisoners to clear mines.
Union Gens. Philip H. Sheridan and William T. Sherman marched prisoners ahead of their own troops to identify or detonate landmines buried by Confederate soldiers or Southern sympathizers. They risked execution if they refused.
Debates over the ethics of using landmine warfare did not end in 1865 — and are still being waged to this day.
Landmines, argues Rutherford, transitioned from “tools of cowards” and “offenses against democracy and civilized warfare” to an accepted form of warfare. The genesis of this acceptance began during the Civil War.
Rutherford holds a Ph.D. in government from Georgetown University, and bachelor’s and MBA degrees from the University of Colorado.
As professor of political science at James Madison University, he directed the university’s Center for International Stabilization and Recovery for 10 years. This agency been recognized for more than 21 years as a global leader in international efforts to combat the effects of landmines and explosive remnants of war.
While in Somalia in 1993, Rutherford’s vehicle struck a landmine, resulting in the eventual amputation of both his legs.
In 1997, he cofounded Landmine Survivors Network (now Survivor Corps) with Jerry White. He and White accompanied Britain’s Princess Diana on her last humanitarian mission to visit landmine survivors in Bosnia-Herzegovina in August 1997, only three weeks before the princess of Wales’ death.
He is a prominent leader in the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, a coalition which won the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2005, Rutherford went on a Fulbright Fellowship to Jordan, where he was appointed to the faculty at the University of Jordan to teach politics and to research disability rights.
In 2006, he participated at the United Nations in New York City for the adoption for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Treaty, and in 2008 played a key role in the drafting of the Convention on Cluster Munitions Treaty that forever banned that category of weapons.
Rutherford has written numerous articles and books in the field of international relations, testified before the U.S. Congress and the U.N., and has received frequent awards and honors.
His personal story of recovering from his accident has been profiled by The Oprah Winfrey Show, Reader’s Digest and the BBC.
Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table meetings are open to the public. There is no charge for members and first-time visitors; those visiting a second or additional time are asked to pay $5.
Call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Susan Hadenchuk at 910-619-0023 for more information about the Round Table.
