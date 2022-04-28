Amateur radio comes almost naturally for Alan Carpenter, who has spent much of his life in public service.
“Amateur radio is a wonderful reminder of many parts of my life,” said Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club’s Ham of the Month for April. “And there are so many more different parts to still learn about, if I chose to.
“But honestly, having local communications with my new friends in Cumberland County is the best part for me — especially during weather events.”
Carpenter started his professional life in a communications-related field as a U.S. Navy operator and diagnostic repair technician for the newest radar controlled weapons systems (Fire Controlman-Aegis Tech).
“While serving our county for a few years, I also volunteered as a local county rescue squad ambulance driver,” he explained.
The Tennessee native moved back to his home state after his honorable discharge to attend a state university, where he graduated with honor with a bachelor’s degree in robotics and manufacturing engineering.
“During that same time at the university, I was also allowed to serve as a licensed reserve county deputy, which opened me up the a whole different avenue of serving the community in another positive way,” Carpenter said.
He relocated after graduation to Michigan, where he worked as a controls engineer for years.
In that role, he specialized in various forms of building automation systems for large factories and campuses systems near Detroit, including eight different languages of firmware codes.
Carpenter also specialized in cross-brand digital and analog connections to various brands of control systems.
He continued some various electrical controls work projects for years after moving back to Tennessee.
Carpenter has also continued his interest in robotic and automation systems.
The background in communications made him a natural fit for ham radio.
“I had been a little interested in the citizens band radio during the various points of my history, but was not happy with the content I had seen there,” Carpenter explained. “I later happened to read an article about the difference of the licensed amateur radio systems. It is technically very much more diverse in the allowed frequency bands for many purposes.”
He continued, “It also had many different functions in operational uses; digital transmissions over analog existing systems, benefits for regional emergency service during a major interruptions of existing statewide systems, and the sending of PDF files wireless around the world by only 100 watts of power and a portable antenna.”
Learning about these operations with Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio have fired up the lifelong public servant.
“Already, over the last nine years, we have been helpful to this county during various emergencies,” Carpenter said. “Serving my community is allowed me to continue my lifestyle of being a good citizen.”
He also enjoys the camaraderie among hams while discussing the finer points of ever-evolving technology.
“Amateur radio is a wonderful group of people, and there are many diverse forms of commutation types and goals,” Carpenter said. “It is always changing a little, day to day, month to month. Both changes in worldwide abilities based on solar events, but also in changing technologies and hardware.”
He added, “One area of the amateur radio lifestyle that I love best is also the one of the oldest; talking to and listening to human voices around the world by a regular small amateur radio placed on my desk at home.”
