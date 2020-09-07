Since Alzheimer’s Tennessee can't come together for their annual Alzheimer’s Walk this year, they are having anAlzheimer’s Tennessee Car Parade in order to comply with social distance standards.
The parade will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Fairfield Glade Police Department, 5160 Peavine Rd. Visit alzTennessee.org/Plateau to register or call the Cumberlands Alzheimer's Tennessee Office at 931-526-8010.
Invite your friends, family, co-workers and more to join your parade team! Fundraise to qualify for incentives and join the friendly competition between teams to win some great prizes!
Check-in will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, followed by the opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the parade at 10:45 a.m.
A volunteer greeter will meet you in the FGPD parking lot with an envelope for any fundraising money to turn in.The volunteer will take the envelope with the money and bring back the incentive items you have earned.
In order to have a social-distanced event, participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles.
Volunteers will be screened including a questionnaire, temperature check and will be wearing a mask.
Fairfield Glade Police Officers will help with lining up the vehicles for the parade.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee hopes you will decorate your vehicle and dress up your pets for the Plateau event to show support for Tennessee families living with Alzheimer's disease.
Note: No candy or items may be thrown or passed out during the parade.
For questions or additional information, contact Lynn or Melanie at 931-526-8010 or email lynn.drew@tnalz.org or melanie.hendricks@tnalz.org.
