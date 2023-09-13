The annual Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Walk event on Saturday, Sept. 16, will have fun and games for children of all ages.
The public is welcome to attend any and all festivities beginning with registration at 10 a.m. at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church, 130 Town Centre Dr.
Activities before the 11:30 a.m. opening ceremony and noon walk include a pet parade and contest at 10:30, a children’s parade at 10:45, and performance by Dennis Hill of Memory Road at 11.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s mission is to serve those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, to promote brain health through education, and to champion global research, prevention and treatment efforts.
Contact Lynn Drew at Lynn.Drew@TNalz.org or Melanie Hendricks at Melanie.Hendricks@TNalz.org, or call the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Cumberland office at 931-526-8010.
