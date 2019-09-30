Ninety-one senior athletes ranging from ages 50-94 from surrounding counties gathered Sept. 23 for the Upper Cumberland Development District’s inaugural Senior Olympics Chair Volleyball Tournament.
Some may say that chair volley ball is not a sport, but these athletes prove that it is. Chair volleyball has become more popular over the last couple of years. Fair Park Senior Center has four teams.
These seniors have a goal to make chair volleyball a state qualifying event in the Senior Olympics, and their determination is inspiring.
Fair Park Senior Center would like to thank all the athletes and volunteers that made this tournament possible.
Those interested in playing are encouraged to stop by Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. No experience needed; a great group is available to teach newcomers.
More pictures and videos are on Fair Park’s Facebook page and at www.fairparkseniorcenter.org
* * *
Fair Park Senior travel program schedule for October:
Oct. 12 — Pirate Fest in Harriman
Oct. 16 — Scarecrow Festival in historic Granville
Oct. 21 — Craftsmen’s fair in Gatlinburg TN
Oct. 24 — Hiwassee Loop train ride
Oct. 26 — Lakeside of the Smokies Hot Air Balloon Festival
Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for pricing and details on upcoming trips.
* * *
Attorney Marie Ferran will visit Fair Park Senior Center Oct. 22 to help seniors with legal assistance.
Those wishing to schedule an appointment should call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
* * *
Walgreens will have flu and pneumonia shots available during a special clinic at 10 a.m. Friday at Fair Park Senior Center.
* * *
Join Fair Park Friday for its birthday, anniversary and newcomer celebration, sponsored by Eye Centers of Tennessee.
Fair Park continues to grow, adding 45 new members in September. The names of each new member, as well as those with October birthdays and anniversaries, will be put into a drawing to win a special gift.
The celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. with special guests from the Cumberland County Playhouse for a morning of entertainment. Bingo with Eye Centers of Tennessee will start at 10:30.
Lunch will be served at 11:30; the menu will be homemade vegetable soup with crackers and dessert. Lunch is $3 for anyone 60 and older and $5 for any guest younger than 60.
