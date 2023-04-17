Gary Almonrode of Fairfield Glade is among the latest Quilt of Valor recipients from the Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor Chapter of Fairfield Glade.
Almonrode enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 1965. He trained initially as a hospital corpsman and then as a combat medic. He was deployed to Vietnam and was attached to the 1st Battalion U.S. Marine Corps, from 1967-’68 before he was honorably discharged in November 1969.
