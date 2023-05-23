Director Brenda Sparks was incredibly excited to have directed Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful,” which opened on the Adventure Theater Stage on Friday, May 19.
“It’s not often you get to do a Horton Foote,” Director Brenda Sparks said. “It’s super exciting that the Playhouse chose it for this season.”
Sparks added, “It is such an American classic and there’s such scholarship surrounding it.”
Set in World War II era Texas, “The Trip to Bountiful” follows elderly Mama Carrie Watts (Patti Payne) who lives with her son, Ludie (Daniel Black), and daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae (Weslie Webster). Ludie is a caring and concerned mama’s boy who carries the weight of the world on his shoulders as he attempts to provide his mama and his wife a comfortable life. Despite his best efforts, they barely scrape by and have come to depend on Mama Watts’ monthly pension check. Ludie wears the stripes of the referee and the badge of the peacekeeper between his sweet love and loyalty for his mama and his need to placate the demands of his selfish and stifling wife.
Ailing with a heart condition, her one goal before she dies is to take a trip of her lifetime — back to her past, her childhood, her home — a return to Bountiful.
Amid the juxtaposition of running out of time or running out of her mind, Mama Watts has reached the stage in her life in which she is has been reverted to that of sneaky teenager, trying to get past her children overseers. Stripped of her liberties, her dignity hangs in the balance and she aims to do something about it.
Mama Watts had tried and failed before. Running away isn’t easy, especially within eyeshot of the distrusting and difficult Jessie Mae.
Mama Watts sets out to go back to her beginning — a full circle — and finds new friends (DeAnna Helgeson as Thelma, Michael Ruff as Sheriff, Jacob Alexander as the Houston bus ticket clerk and Michael Evanichko as Roy) along the way who help restore her dignity and honor her with their favor. As she goes, she tells her life’s story, which the audience drinks in as though it were their own story.
Perhaps, it is.
“We’re part of all this,” Payne said as Mama Watts. “We left it, but we can’t lose what it’s given us.”
Payne portrays the dynamic role reversal of parent-to-child so gingerly, it makes you want to advocate for her. Secretly, you desperately hope Ludie will finally defend his mama, put his foot down and put a stop to Jessie Mae’s antagonizing.
In reading the production’s description, Ludie is supposed to be an overprotective son who doesn’t want his mama to travel alone, as though Ludie and Jessie Mae are overbearing and in agreement in the domestic hostage dynamic of Mama Watts.
Thankfully, Black didn’t feed that description. A perfectly made character choice, Black didn’t dishonor his stage mother. Instead, he was endearing as he struggled as Ludie, making each gentle plea to his understanding mother to keep the peace in the household.
Though it pains to watch, Webster craftily and masterfully manages the role as the daughter-in-law turned warden. However, she also dishes up some wonderful appetizers of comedic relief, so you have to like her a little regardless of the role she plays.
As relatable as Foote’s play already is, a few things throughout this production resonate with the audience as they’ve been drawn upon and used. At first glance, the set is reminiscent of the uncles’ old farmstead in the film “Second Hand Lions,” with its wrap-around porch and gingerbread accents. As Mama Watts travels to her past, she tells her new friends of her life, akin to the plot of “Forrest Gump.” The old theme of “Cinderella” was also represented, but instead of a young maiden, you have the elderly Mama Watts, and instead of a wicked stepmother, you have a snide daughter-in-law.
“I’ve been a fan of Horton Foote’s for years,” said Sparks. “Even though I’ve never directed ‘Bountiful,’ I knew Horton Foote was a highly-biographical writer. I knew that to direct him, I would first have to learn as much as I could about him.”
She read and researched Foote extensively to ready for the project after CCP Producing Director and CEO Bryce McDonald and CCP Artistic Director Britt Hancock offered it to her.
“I never truly know what projects I’ll be doing any given season until the offer is made, but it’s no secret that the Playhouse is one of my favorite places to work,” she said. “Adding Horton Foote to my classical repertoire simply means I’m blessed. It’s humbling to be trusted with a Horton Foote. Every time I’m offered a project I’m filled with gratitude that I still get to do what I love, and what I believe I was born to do. Those of us who can say that are the lucky few. I never take that for granted.”
Sparks recently directed “Things My Mother Taught Me” at CCP.
She directed “Over The River and Through The Woods,” her first production at CCP, 23 years ago. Since then, she said, “Britt and Bryce know that if I have the availability in my schedule, I’m theirs. I honestly think I came to direct this play because Britt and Bryce know me so well. They know what I love to do. I think they knew I would devour a Horton Foote play.
“I guess I’m fascinated with the same human puzzles that fascinated Horton Foote,” Sparks said. “Foote wrote relatable people who had relatable pain. He was also big on roots and wings, and the idea that home is not a physical structure. I can relate to ‘Bountiful’ on so many deeply personal levels. My wings have taken me all over this country. I have roots in many different places, including right here at the Playhouse. Be it connection with a person or a place or a feeling; whatever it is, it’s intimate. I get that. I’m always in search of that connection, too. I’m a seeker. Horton was, too. He wrote characters who were seeking. They make sense to me.”
