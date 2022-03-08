All prospective and present model railroaders can scout out some deals on trains and equipment of all scales during the second annual Model Train Swap Meet this weekend.
Admission is free to the Crossville Model Railroad Club’s event, which will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the community room of Crossville Outlet Center.
Forty tables with model trains, accessories and railroad memorabilia available. More than 20 members and area hobbyists will be on hand displaying a variety of scale trains and accessories for purchase.
This will be a good opportunity to get a deal on equipment for own model railroad. As members thin out their collections, buyers will find N, HO, O, and G scale equipment including Lionel. Last year’s swap meet brought visitors from miles away to look through the large inventory and talk with other model railroaders.
Some lucky visitors will also walk away with door prizes, such as model kits and HO locomotives. And one visitor age 12 or younger will win an entire starter train set, thanks to one of the group’s members.
During the swap meet, the Crossville Model Railroad Club’s “Wonderful World of Trains” model railroad exhibit will be in operation at the mall.
With 4,000 square feet of operating model railroads in all scales, it is one of the largest free model railroad exhibits in America and draws tens of thousands of visitors each year.
Popcorn and drinks will be available. There are several places to eat in the mall.
The Crossville Outlet Center is off the Interstate 40 Genesis Road Exit 320.
Visitors are asked to use mall entrance D. Plenty of free parking is available.
