Climb aboard the Orient Express and match wits with famed detective Hercule Poirot at the Cumberland County Playhouse.
It’s the 1930s in Istanbul and an assortment of characters are boarding the luxury train. But Poirot senses trouble ahead.
“It’s been really fun to put this show together,” said Martha Wilkinson, director, before Thursday’s final dress rehearsal.
The show opened Friday and will continue through May 31.
No stranger to the Playhouse, Wilkinson started her professional career at the Playhouse in the 1980s, and she was thrilled to return for this production.
Jason Ross plays Poirot, who has been summoned back to London for a case. His old friend Monsieur Bouc, played by Daniel Black, is the director of the train line. He finds room for Poirot on the train, which is surprisingly full for this winter trek through the mountains.
The three-day journey is delayed when the train becomes stuck in the snow its first night out. In the morning, aggravation turns to fright. American businessman/mobster Samuel Ratchett, played by Britt Hancock, is found dead, stabbed eight times in his compartment, with the door locked from the inside.
Poirot is on the case. There are clues everywhere — too many clues. He begins questioning his fellow passengers: Col. Arbuthnot, also played by Britt Hancock; Mary Debenham, played by DaAnna Helgeson; Helen Hubbard, played by Lauren Marshall; Hector MacQueen, played by Jacob Alexander; Russian Princess Dragomiroff, played by Patty Payne; missionary Greta Ohlsson, played by Caitlin Schaub; Michel the Conductor, played by Michael Ruff; and Countess Andrenyi, played by Heather McCall.
It’s up to Poirot to piece together the many conflicting accounts to solve the murder.
The play is based on the classic Agatha Christie thriller, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Ludwig stayed true to Christie’s work, but he’s added a few moments of levity that keep this murder mystery from feeling like the latest episode of Dateline.
“We’ve embraced the humor,” Wilkinson said. “The cast has done a great job of capturing those moments of comedy and keeping them real and true.”
Music helps set the mood for this 1930s story, Wilkinson said.
“When I started listening to the music, it’s a grand, big sound,” she said. “It gave a good feel of how the show should feel — it’s romanticized … The music drives the train.”
The script posed a few challenges for the production crew. Recreating a story that’s set on a train makes for some ingenious set movements.
“Train berths are small,” Wilkson said. “We try to embrace that they’re in a tight space, which ups the stakes for agitation and stress.”
She believes the set designer and crew have been successful.
Projected images help move the story along, as well, providing a multi-media affect.
“With the music, the way people are dressed — it has this film noir feel. It’s like a movie, almost, but the beauty of that is that it’s 3-D,” Wilkinson said. “I hope the audience feels like they’ve been taken back to the 1930s.”
Murder on the Orient Express is rated PG. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 931-484-5000.
The show is sponsored by Tim and Susan Tewalt.
All Playhouse productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse season partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblad and Burky Burke Home Improvements and Landscaping.
