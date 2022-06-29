Diane Alenitsch presented a program on Military Women at the recent meeting of the John McNitt chapter National Society Daughter of Colonial Dames XVII Century.
She outlined the history of women’s participation in the military and shared some of her personal experiences as an Army nurse.
Although her recruiter told her that weapons training would not be part of basic training, the recruiter was incorrect and she was handed an M16 along with her fatigues.
She became an expert with the M16 but fortunately was not called upon to use one during her service as a nurse at Fort Sam Houston, TX.
Following her presentation, Kandy Smith, President shared with the chapter some of Diane’s recent volunteer service related to veterans.
The chapter expressed their gratitude and Diane was presented with the CDXVIIC Military Service pin in recognition of Women’s Veterans Day which was June 12.
The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century is an organization of women, eighteen years of age or over, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the Original Colonies in the geographical area of the present United State of America. Our members are devoted to preserving the memory of those that settled in the United States of America prior to 1701.
For more information on NSCDXVIIC, contact Kandy Smith at 931-528-5006.
