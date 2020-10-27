Cumberland County Playhouse officially reopened the Adventure Theater this past weekend with the moving and timely new Southern play Alabama Story.
“It’s a real joy to sink your teeth into such a thoughtfully well-crafted new play,” said Producing Director Bryce McDonald, who directs the production. “And watching the show come to life in the hands of this talented cast is hugely rewarding.”
Truth can often be stranger than fiction, as was the case in 1959, when “The Rabbits’ Wedding,” written and illustrated by Garth Williams (Britt Hancock, Don’t Dress for Dinner) found its way to the shelves of the Alabama State Library. But for segregationist state Senator E.W. Higgins (Jason Ross, Tuna Does Vegas), this gentle children’s book about a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit had an apparent hidden message. This conviction soon brings the senator face-to-face with no-nonsense State Librarian Emily Wheelock Reed (Weslie Webster, Clue) in Montgomery, AL, just as the civil rights movement is flowering.
A contrasting story of two childhood friends — Joshua Moore, an African American man (Michael Ruff, Elf) and Lily Whitfield, a woman of white privilege (Hannah Hays, Barefoot in the Park), reunited in adulthood in Montgomery that same year — provides a private counterpoint to the public events of the play.
Rounding out the cast is Emily’s assistant, research librarian Thomas Franklin (Grayson Yockey, Young Frankenstein).
Like the classic To Kill A Mockingbird, this thought-provoking drama is spiked with humor, heartbreak and hope — and it has been hailed as one of the best new Southern plays in the past 10 to 20 years.
Alabama Story runs through Nov. 14, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Stan and Barbara Huff and ProMortgage.
Elvis Has Left the Building has now been extended through Oct. 31.
Coming up, A Sanders Family Christmas has a new opening date, Nov. 13, while Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) will open Nov. 20.
The Playhouse continues to adhere to the Tennessee Pledge, reducing capacity in its theaters to provide a safer environment for patrons.
It recently announced the addition of live streamed performances, offered in conjunction with BroadwayOnDemand and ShowShare.
Select performances of Elvis Has Left the Building, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) and Sanders Family Christmas will be offered via live stream.
The Playhouse will also stream the Dec. 3 Mandy Barnett concert and Dec. 13 Share the Love concert featuring Patty Payne.
Visit www.broadwayondemand for more information.
CipherTek Systems LLC is sponsoring livestreaming.
The Playhouse will continue operating at 25% of its capacity for the remainder of the 2020 season to ensure social distancing for staff and guests.
“That leaves us with 17,147 unsellable tickets and seats,” the Playhouse said in an announcement last week.
The Mainstage theater has a capacity of 488 seats, with only 115 seats available for each performance. The Adventure Theater originally seated 225 but can only accommodate 75 patrons per performance.
The Playhouse asks the community to consider a $25 donation to purchase these seats to help raise critical funds for the theater’s continued operation.
For tickets or to make a donation, visit www.ccplayhouse.com or call the Box Office, 931-484-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.