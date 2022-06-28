The Noon Concert scheduled June 29 with Jamie Jordan has been canceled.
Great New Books
The Colony: Faith and Blood in a Promised Land by Sally Denton. Investigative journalist Denton probes the 2019 massacre of nine women and children as part of a larger study of fundamentalist Mormon sects in Mexico. Dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, the victims of the presumed drug cartel ambush were members of a fundamentalist Mormon sect that practices polygamy—more than a century after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abolished the practice. Denton ventures back to the establishment of the Mormon church in the 1830s, its bitter internecine conflicts over polygamy and heirship, and the emergence of breakaway sects that emigrated to Mexico. Denton pays closest attention to the troubled Le Baron family, whose cross-border blood feud had claimed dozens of lives in the 1970s. By 2019, Colonia Le Baron had been gobbling up precious Mexican water and land for years, outraging the settlement’s poorer Mexican neighbors. Leaders also allegedly consorted with NXIVM, a U.S. cult whose founder was convicted of sex trafficking in 2019. As Denton reveals, the massacre’s circumstances are much thornier than official accounts suggest.
Suspects by Danielle Steel. Theodora Morgan, fashion royalty and one of the most successful businesswomen in the world, forms an instant connection with a man who, unbeknownst to her, is a CIA agent sent to protect her from the very same people involved in the kidnapping of her husband and son, which ended in tragedy.
A Life in Light: Meditations on Impermanence by Mary Pipher. This memoir, by clinical psychologist Pipher, is a life story but also a homage to light. Her first memory, before she could even talk, is of light dancing in the leaves as she lay on a blanket under a tree. Gifted with a prodigious memory, she taught herself the skill of storing moments of joy, of light—a skill that has proved useful throughout her lifetime. Pipher’s childhood was tough, with a physician mother who was often emotionally and physically absent (a working mother in the 1950s was unusual enough, but a woman doctor was even more rare) and a father given to bouts of drinking with a chip on his shoulder about his wife’s success. Pipher spent many hours alone as a child, and these memories are the book’s most compelling. Chapters are brief, resembling short stories, each ending with a memory of light—be it dappled winter light through the trees, a stunning sunset or evening lamplight signaling the end of a day.
Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro. In the mid-1980s, three young Nigerian women from disparate backgrounds meet in school and become inseparable. On their vibrant college campus, Funmi, Enitan and Zainab relish their freedom to study, argue and question religion, culture, politics and sexuality, forging bonds and secrets that will be long held. Three decades later, Funmi’s daughter Destiny, a medical student who would rather pursue a career in photography, appears to be rushing into marriage and the friends are reuniting at Funmi’s palatial compound in Lagos for the joyous occasion. Soon each spots the cracks behind the others’ well-honed facades. Enitan, who left Nigeria for married life in New York City, is filing for divorce, to her daughter Remy’s dismay. Meanwhile, Zainab struggles to care for her husband, Ahmed, felled by a stroke. Funmi, though wealthy beyond imagining, is saddled with an aloof man more enthralled by his cell phone than by his wife. Descriptions of the over-the-top wedding festivities would be a pure delight but for the underlying question: will these women ultimately love and support their daughters as they once did each other? The intricacies of female friendships and the complex nature of mother/daughter relationships are at the heart of this absorbing debut novel.
Library Laugh I
How do fishermen get jobs?
Networking.
Stingy Schobel Says
For most gas-powered automobiles, there’s no need to use premium gasoline—unless the auto-maker’s user guide requires it. When your car requires premium gas, the added expense means it’s even more important to avoid aggressive driving and speeding.
Not only does this type of driving significantly reduce fuel efficiency, it’s also been proven that those who drive their cars in this way really don’t get to their destinations any faster.
Libraries=
Information
Art relieves the stress of caregiving. Spending 45 minutes filling in a coloring book or creating original art brought feelings of greater pleasure and enjoyment and less anxiety and tension to professional caregivers and to family members who are taking care of loved ones.
Library Laugh II
Why are giraffes so slow to apologize?
It takes them a long time to swallow their pride.
Commented
