The Fairfield Glade Art Guild is sponsoring a special art display at the Art Circle Public Library during March and April. A special designated section of the original art display will honor the graduating senior art students as a part of the entire art display for Cumberland County schools.
Please come and vote for your favorites. A ballot box will be set up and ballots provided. Voting will be done during the display at Art Circle Public Library only. Student awards, special recognition and the Guild’s scholarship winner will be announced during a reception at the Fairfield Glade Art Guild, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade, on Friday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m. The display will be moved from ACPL to the Art Guild for the reception, which is free and open to the public. Art Guild members invite all students, teachers, friends and family to attend.
The Art Guild is proud to be sponsoring this event for these young artists. Viewing hours at the Guild are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sundays. Art pieces may be picked up either after graduation, or arrangements will be made to return them to the students at the end of May.
