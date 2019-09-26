Third-grade students were treated to a day on the farm in the 27th annual Bill Wheeler Ag in the Classroom Farm Tour, hosted by the University of Tennessee’s Plateau Research and Education Center in Crossville.
Each year, about 550 students visit the 2,100-acre property to learn about livestock, crops, wildlife and more. The annual program is supported by the Cumberland County Farm Bureau Women with support of dozens of local sponsorships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.